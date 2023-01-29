San Miguel crushes Phoenix to usher in new era after Leo Austria exit

BLOWOUT. June Mar Fajardo and San Miguel open the PBA Governors' Cup in dominant fashion.

Despite a coaching switch, San Miguel hardly looks like it is on a transition as it enjoys a lead as big as 33 points against skidding Phoenix

RIZAL, Philippines – San Miguel blew struggling Phoenix out of the water for a rousing debut in the PBA Governors’ Cup as it cruised to a 114-93 blowout at the Ynares Center on Sunday, January 29.

The Beermen rode on a 42-point explosion in the opening quarter fueled by June Mar Fajardo and import Cameron Clark en route to the 21-point rout to usher in a new era following the exit of former head coach Leo Austria.

Austria, who guided the franchise to nine PBA championships, vacated his post prior to the conference and San Miguel promoted former lead deputy Jorge Gallent to head coach.

Despite the coaching switch, the Beermen hardly looked like they are on a transition and they built a 21-point cushion at the end of the first period, with Clark and Fajardo dropping 11 and 10 points, respectively, in the quarter.

That lead peaked at 33 points, 62-29, as newcomer Allyn Bulanadi fired 13 points in the first half.

Clark finished with 23 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals, Fajardo chalked up 19 points and 13 rebounds, CJ Perez put up 18 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds, while Simon Enciso contributed 14 points, 9 assists, and 2 steals.

Bulanadi, acquired through a trade from NorthPort, posted 16 points in his San Miguel debut.

Du’Vaughn Maxwell netted all-around numbers anew with 21 points, 14 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 blocks, but the Fuel Masters’ deficit proved too big to overcome as they dropped to 0-3.

Larry Muyang added 15 points and Jason Perkins chalked up 12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals in the losing effort.

The Beermen played without injured standouts Terrence Romeo (hamstring) and Vic Manuel (calf).

The Scores

San Miguel 114 – Clark 23, Fajardo 19, Perez 18, Bulanadi 16, Enciso 14, Lassiter 11, Tautuaa 9, Cruz 2, Brondial 2, Ross 0.

Phoenix 93 – Maxwell 21, Muyang 15, Perkins 12, Serrano 12, Alejandro 9, Jazul 8, Manganti 4, Tio 4, Camacho 2, Soyud 2, Lojera 0, Lalata 0, Go 0.

Quarters: 42-41, 66-37, 89-68, 114-93.

– Rappler.com