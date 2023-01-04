Balanza traded to Converge as Bulanadi joins NorthPort

NEW SQUAD. Jerrick Balanza joins his third PBA team as he leaves NorthPort.

Jerrick Balanza reunites with Converge tactician Aldin Ayo, his coach back when he played for Letran in the NCAA

MANILA, Philippines – Converge is not done making moves.

A day after shipping RK Ilagan, Mike DiGregorio, and Tyrus Hill to Blackwater, the FiberXers dealt Allyn Bulanadi to NorthPort for Jerrick Balanza in a trade approved by the PBA on Wednesday, January 4.

The deal reunites Balanza with Converge tactician Aldin Ayo, his coach back when he played for the Letran Knights in the NCAA.

Ayo and Balanza won an NCAA championship together in 2015.

Balanza – who started his PBA career with Barangay Ginebra – is coming off arguably his most productive campaign with the Batang Pier, averaging 6.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in two conferences this season.

Meanwhile, Bulanadi gets traded for the first time since Alaska selected him as the fourth pick of the special Gilas Pilipinas round in the 2019 PBA Draft.

The FiberXers kept Bulanadi after taking over the Aces’ franchise.

Bulanadi averaged 5.4 points and 1.3 rebounds in his three conferences with Alaska and Converge. – Rappler.com