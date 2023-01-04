PBA
PBA
PBA trade

Balanza traded to Converge as Bulanadi joins NorthPort

Delfin Dioquino
Balanza traded to Converge as Bulanadi joins NorthPort

NEW SQUAD. Jerrick Balanza joins his third PBA team as he leaves NorthPort.

PBA Images

Jerrick Balanza reunites with Converge tactician Aldin Ayo, his coach back when he played for Letran in the NCAA

MANILA, Philippines – Converge is not done making moves.

A day after shipping RK Ilagan, Mike DiGregorio, and Tyrus Hill to Blackwater, the FiberXers dealt Allyn Bulanadi to NorthPort for Jerrick Balanza in a trade approved by the PBA on Wednesday, January 4.

The deal reunites Balanza with Converge tactician Aldin Ayo, his coach back when he played for the Letran Knights in the NCAA.

Ayo and Balanza won an NCAA championship together in 2015.

Balanza – who started his PBA career with Barangay Ginebra – is coming off arguably his most productive campaign with the Batang Pier, averaging 6.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in two conferences this season.

Meanwhile, Bulanadi gets traded for the first time since Alaska selected him as the fourth pick of the special Gilas Pilipinas round in the 2019 PBA Draft.

The FiberXers kept Bulanadi after taking over the Aces’ franchise.

Bulanadi averaged 5.4 points and 1.3 rebounds in his three conferences with Alaska and Converge. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

PBA trade

Converge FiberXers

NorthPort Batang Pier

Philippine basketball