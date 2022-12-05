Andrei Caracut hailed PBA Player of the Week after helping propel Rain or Shine to playoffs

CLUTCH. Andrei Caracut comes up big in a sudden death against NLEX as Rain or Shine stays alive.

MANILA, Philippines – Andrei Caracut turned in his finest PBA performance to date as Rain or Shine caught the playoff bus.

Caracut earned the PBA Press Corps Player of the Week honors for the period of November 30 to December 4 after his career-best outing helped propel the Elasto Painters to the quarterfinals for the first time in three conferences.

Answering the challenge issued by head coach Yeng Guiao, Caracut fired a career-high 19 points to go with 7 rebounds and 3 assists in 25 minutes as Rain or Shine pulled off a 110-100 win over NLEX in their sudden death.

The win ended the Elasto Painters’ two-conference playoff drought, with Rain or Shine arranging a quarterfinal duel against top seed Bay Area.

Caracut delivered down the stretch, scoring 5 straight points in the pivotal 14-2 run that broke an 87-87 tie and gave his side a commanding 101-89 lead with under three minutes left.

Drafted No. 23 by the Elasto Painters last year, he bounced back from a quiet showing of 6 points, 3 assists, and 2 rebounds in a 106-90 loss to Magnolia that prevented Rain or Shine from clinching an outright quarterfinals spot.

Overall, the sophomore guard averaged 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3 assists to become the first Elasto Painter to win Player of the Week this conference.

Caracut bested Magnolia big man Ian Sangalang and Barangay Ginebra guard LA Tenorio for the weekly honor given by the men and women regularly covering the PBA beat. – Rappler.com