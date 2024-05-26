Terrence Romeo, Yeng Guiao make up after PBA semis spat

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SHOT. Terrence Romeo in action for the San Miguel Beermen in the 2024 PBA Philippine Cup.

‘I accepted his apology so that is the end of the story,’ says Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao of San Miguel guard Terrence Romeo, whom he called ‘rude’ for a late-game act

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel guard Terrence Romeo and Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao let bygones be bygones.

The two patched things up after Guiao felt disrespected by a three-pointer Romeo made at the end of Game 3 of their PBA Philippine Cup semifinals in Dasmariñas City, Cavite, on Wednesday, May 22.

A fuming Guiao found it unnecessary for Romeo to take a shot in the dying seconds as the Beermen won by double digits, 117-107.

In basketball, running up the score when the outcome of the game has been decided is considered discourteous and unsportsmanlike.

“I apologized to him and I said it was not my intention to disrespect them,” said Romeo in Filipino after San Miguel completed its sweep of the Elasto Painters with a 107-100 comeback win on Friday, May 24, to reach the finals.

Romeo, though, took exception to being called “rude” and “arrogant” by Guiao.

“I disagree to that, my family disagrees to that, my friends and my fans disagree to that,” said Romeo.

Still, Romeo said he has high regard for Guiao.

“I have nothing bad to say about coach Yeng because I have a huge respect for him as a coach since he is really a good coach,” said Romeo.

“Heat of the game. There are times when someone offends us, it is possible that we’ll say something unpleasant. It happens to everyone.”

Guiao wants it all to be water under the bridge.

“I accepted his apology so that is the end of the story. We move forward after that,” said Guiao. “That is not something you need to carry with you for a long time.” – Rappler.com