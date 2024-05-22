Guiao disrespected by late Romeo triple: ‘There are people who are arrogant, rude’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MENTOR. Yeng Guiao in action for the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in the 2024 PBA Philippine Cup.

Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao gives Terrence Romeo a piece of his mind after the San Miguel guard sank a triple in the dying seconds of Game 3 of their PBA Philippine Cup semifinals

CAVITE, Philippines – Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao admitted he lost his cool as he felt disrespected by a late shot from San Miguel standout Terrence Romeo even with the result of Game 3 of their PBA Philippine Cup semifinals already settled.

Guiao gave Romeo a piece of his mind after the high-scoring guard sank a triple in the dying seconds of their 117-107 victory at the Dasmariñas City Arena on Wednesday, May 22, that gave the Beermen a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

In basketball, running up the score when the outcome of the game has been decided is considered discourteous and unsportsmanlike.

“Basic respect. San Miguel is a class organization. We’re friends with their coaching staff and their bosses over there. That is just a minimum requirement for respect. There is no quotient in the semis,” said Guiao in a mix of Filipino and English.

“Terrence is not a new player. I’m sure he knows that.”

Romeo finished with 13 points on 6-of-16 shooting – needing to work for every bucket as the Elasto Painters’ guards hounded him.

At one point, Romeo incurred a technical foul for second motion after being pestered by Rain or Shine rookie Adrian Nocum during an inbound play.

It was Romeo, though, who brought San Miguel home by scoring 7 of their last 10 points, including the three-pointer that infuriated Guiao.

For Guiao, disrespect invites disrespect.

“I got angry. I lost my temper,” said Guiao. “You do not want to be rude, but if you’re being disrespected, you do not want to be bullied.”

“Nothing untoward happened before that. Nothing happened that would justify what he did. There are just people who are rude. We cannot do anything about it. There are people who are arrogant and rude.”

Guiao said he expected better from a player that belongs to a storied franchise like the Beermen, who are eyeing a record-extending 30th championship.

“I think the mere fact that they’re seeded No. 1, they’re the best team, they have the best record, they have the best talent, that in itself should make them a class organization. And part of being a class organization is giving due respect to those who are below your level,” said Guiao.

On the brink of elimination, the Elasto Painters look to stay alive by winning Game 4 on Friday, May 24, at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com