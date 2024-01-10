Caracut earns PBA Player of the Week honors as Rain or Shine resurgence continues

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SHOT. Andrei Caracut in action for the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

A consistent Andrei Caracut helps Rain or Shine advance to the PBA Commissioner's Cup playoffs despite the team's horrendous start

MANILA, Philippines – Andrei Caracut has been a steady figure for a reinvigorated Rain or Shine side that has turned its fortunes around in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Caracut earned the PBA Press Corps Player of the Week honors for the period of January 5 to 7 as the Elasto Painters surprisingly advanced to the playoffs despite a woeful 0-5 start to the conference.

The Elasto Painters locked up the seventh quarterfinal berth after hacking out a 119-112 win over TNT on Friday, January 5, a game where the 5-foot-11 guard led all Rain or Shine locals with 23 points.

Caracut added 4 assists and 2 rebounds and scattered 8 points of his output in the pivotal fourth quarter as the Elasto Painters stretched their winning streak to five games.

The La Salle product has been the most consistent local for head coach Yeng Guiao, averaging 16.4 points, 5.1 assists, and 2.7 rebounds.

He also erupted for a career-high 32 points this conference.

Caracut edged Meralco star Chris Newsome for the weekly citation following a tight voting among the men and women regularly covering the PBA.

Newsome contended for the award after delivering 17 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists as the Bolts claimed a gritty 85-80 win over league-leading Magnolia in Iloilo City on Saturday. – Rappler.com