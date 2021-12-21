Stepping up for injury-plagued Ginebra, Arvin Tolentino named PBA Player of the Week

STEP UP. Arvin Tolentino proves he can deliver when given playing time.

Arvin Tolentino resets his career-high in points twice as Barangay Ginebra stays unbeaten in the PBA Governors' Cup despite missing several key players

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra may be missing a bevy of its key players due to injuries, but it has remained perfect in the PBA Governors’ Cup thanks in large part to the emergence of Arvin Tolentino.

Tolentino reset his career-high in points twice in big wins over NorthPort and Phoenix to emerge as the PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period of December 15 to 19.

With veterans Stanley Pringle, Joe Devance, Aljon Mariano, and Jared Dillinger sidelined, Tolentino rose to the occasion after firing a career-high 16 points in a 108-82 blowout of the Batang Pier on Friday, December 17.

Tolentino then shattered his own mark with 20 points to go with 3 rebounds and 3 assists on Sunday, December 19, as he proved clutch for the Gin Kings in their 125-121 overtime victory over the Fuel Masters.

Earning the trust of head coach Tim Cone in the endgame, the sophomore forward sank the last of his 3 three-pointers in the final two minutes of extra time against Phoenix to help Ginebra preserve its immaculate record and improve to 3-0.

“That will help Arvin down the road – being able to play big minutes, meaningful minutes down the stretch, and it is going to help his confidence,” said Cone.

Tolentino beat out teammate Christian Standhardinger and Magnolia star Calvin Abueva for the weekly honor handed out by the men and women regularly covering the PBA beat.

Standhardinger averaged 19 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists during that two-game stretch, while Abueva normed 17.5 points and 10 rebounds as the Hotshots won their first two games. – Rappler.com