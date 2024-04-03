Calvin Abueva suspended, fined over dirty finger incident

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FLOATER. Calvin Abueva in action for the Magnolia Hotshots in the 2024 PBA Philippine Cup.

The PBA cracks the whip on Magnolia forward Calvin Abueva again after he got caught on camera flipping off a fan in a loss to Barangay Ginebra

MANILA, Philippines – Flashing the middle finger to a fan proved costly for Calvin Abueva.

Abueva will serve a one-game suspension and pay a fine of P20,000 as punishment for his latest misconduct, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial announced on Wednesday, April 3.

The PBA cracked the whip on the Magnolia forward after he got caught on camera flipping off a fan in their 87-77 loss to Barangay Ginebra in the Philippine Cup last March 31.

“He knows he is wrong for doing that. He apologizes for what happened,” Marcial said in Filipino after summoning Abueva on Wednesday.

“If he does it again, I told him I’ll increase his suspension and fine. He said that it will not happen again. We’ll see.”

The incident came just two months after the PBA slapped Abueva with a hefty fine of P100,000 after he mocked the visual impairment of San Miguel head coach Jorge Gallent during the Commissioner’s Cup finals in February.

Marcial then warned Abueva – who once served a 16-month suspension for a series of on-court antics – of a repeat ban if he fails to change his ways.

Abueva explained he only retaliated after being cursed at by the fan, but Marcial said the two-time Best Player of the Conference should leave it to the officials to take action.

“I told him the next time it happens again, he should tell the referees, the technical committee, or me so we can talk to the fan. We can eject them,” said Marcial.

Abueva will sit out as Magnolia battles NLEX at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Saturday, April 6.

