‘Full circle moment’ for Chris Ross as San Miguel battles Meralco for PH Cup title

SHOT. Chris Ross in action for the San Miguel Beermen in the 2024 PBA Philippine Cup.

MANILA, Philippines – Chris Ross feels like he has come full circle as San Miguel battles Meralco for the prestigious PBA Philippine Cup crown.

One of the Bolts’ pioneer players, Ross faces his former team for all the marbles when the defending champion Beermen tangle with Meralco in a best-of-seven affair beginning on Wednesday, June 5, at the Araneta Coliseum.

San Miguel shoots for a record-extending 30th championship, while the Bolts aim to capture a breakthrough crown in their maiden finals appearance in the All-Filipino tiff.

“I actually played in Meralco’s first game in the PBA, so it’s kind of a full circle moment for me,” said Ross during the finals press conference on Monday, June 3.

“It’s cool to see that I played in their first game in the PBA and I’ll play against them in their first game in the All-Filipino finals. I know what it means to them.”

Picked third in 2009, Ross started his career with the Coca-Cola Tigers then got traded in the middle of his rookie year to the Sta. Lucia Realtors, who sold their franchise to Meralco when the Bolts entered the PBA in 2010.

Ross managed to showcase his wares in his three seasons with Meralco before the Beermen acquired him through a trade in exchange for Denok Miranda.

It was with the storied San Miguel franchise where Ross’ career took off as he won 10 championships, forming a vaunted starting lineup alongside June Mar Fajardo, Marcio Lassiter, Arwind Santos, and Alex Cabagnot.

On top of the titles, Ross also earned multiple personal accolades, including a pair of Finals MVP honors, a Best Player of the Conference plum, and two Defensive Player of the Year awards.

“I feel like Meralco gave me a chance to show that I can play in the PBA,” said the 39-year-old guard.

“My rookie year was kind of up and down, then when I got traded over there to Sta. Lucia which eventually became Meralco, they kind of gave me the ball and just said, ‘Do your thing.’ I’m forever grateful for them.”

While Ross will always have love for Meralco, expect him to be all business in the finals as he looks to help the Beermen complete a sweep of the two championships this season.

“I’m happy where I’m at now. I’m ready to compete against those guys,” Ross said. – Rappler.com