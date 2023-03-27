Standhardinger named PBA Player of the Week anew as Ginebra moves on finals cusp

Christian Standhardinger claims his second PBA Press Corps Player of the Week plum in the Governors' Cup after pushing Ginebra on the verge of a return trip to the finals

MANILA, Philippines – There is no slowing down Christian Standhardinger.

Standhardinger claimed his second PBA Press Corps Player of the Week honors in the Governors’ Cup after pushing Barangay Ginebra on the verge of a return trip to the finals.

He earned the weekly plum for the period of March 22 to 26 with averages of 32.5 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists in back-to-back wins as the Gin Kings gained a 2-0 lead over San Miguel in their best-of-five semifinals.

The frontrunner for the Best Player of the Conference award, Standhardinger posted a season-high 33 points on top of 10 rebounds and 5 assists to help the Gin Kings draw first blood by way of a 121-112 victory.

He then followed it up with a 32-point, 8-rebound, 7-assist outing as Ginebra moved on the cusp of becoming the first team in PBA history to sweep the Beermen in a best-of-five series after a dominant 121-103 romp.

Even as Standhardinger continued to put up monster numbers, he remained an efficient force, shooting a sizzling 65% from the field.

Standhardinger attributed his impressive performances to his chemistry with the rest of the Gin Kings.

“You’re just building on the connection that you have with your teammates,” he said.

The Filipino-German workhorse joined San Miguel star CJ Perez as the only players this conference to win Best Player of the Week.

His teammate Scottie Thompson, Meralco’s Aaron Black and TNT’s Roger Pogoy were also considered for the weekly citation being handed out by the group of print and online media regularly covering the PBA beat.

Standhardinger and Ginebra will go for the kill in Game 3 on Wednesday, March 29, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com