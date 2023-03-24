Ginebra draws first blood vs San Miguel as Tenorio joins staff in semis battle

TAKE OVER. Christian Standhardinger leads the way for Barangay Ginebra.

LA Tenorio joins the coaching staff in the first game since he announced his cancer battle and Barangay Ginebra gets the job done to gain control of the best-of-five semifinals

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra drew inspiration from sidelined captain LA Tenorio to outclass San Miguel, 121-112, in Game 1 of their PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals at the Ynares Center on Friday, March 24.

Tenorio joined the coaching staff in the first game since he announced his cancer battle and the Gin Kings got the job done in the fourth quarter after squandering a massive lead to gain control of the best-of-five affair.

“It is a great honor that he is here with us,” said Ginebra head coach Tim Cone about having his longtime ward Tenorio on the bench.

Christian Standhardinger fired a season-high 33 points with 10 rebounds and 5 assists, while Jamie Malonzo tallied 27 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals as they kept the Gin Kings afloat after they blew a 21-point cushion.

Ginebra enjoyed a lead as big as 90-69 and ended third quarter with a 95-80 advantage before the Beermen started the fourth period with a 15-0 blast powered by Vic Manuel to knot the score at 95-95.

But Standhardinger and Malonzo combined for 10 points in a 22-11 run the Gin Kings used to pull away for good.

The Scores

Barangay Ginebra 121 – Standhardinger 33, Malonzo 27, Brownlee 24, Thompson 15, Gray 12, Pringle 7, Pinto 3, Pessumal 0.

San Miguel 112 – Clark 26, Perez 23, Lassiter 20, Cruz 13, Tautuaa 11, Manuel 10, Bulanadi 3, Enciso 3, Herndon 3, Brondial 0, Ross 0.

Quarters: 25-22, 62-47, 95-80, 121-112.

