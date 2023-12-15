Cruz, Ross steady in endgame as San Miguel fends off Ginebra fightback

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ATTACK. Chris Ross in action for the San Miguel Beermen in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Jericho Cruz and Chris Ross come up clutch as San Miguel weathers a fourth-quarter storm by Ginebra to arrest a two-game skid

MANILA, Philippines – Jericho Cruz doused cold water on a fiery Barangay Ginebra comeback and steered San Miguel to a 95-82 triumph in the Commissioner’s Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, December 15.

Cruz scored 9 of his 16 points in the final five minutes as the Beermen, who enjoyed a lead as big as 24 points, weathered the Gin Kings’ fourth-quarter storm to arrest their two-game skid and improve to a 4-3 record.

Ginebra still trailed 55-77 at the start of the final salvo before Tony Bishop, Von Pessumal, and Sidney Onwubere joined hands in a 20-2 blast that cut their deficit to just 4 points.

Quiet all game long, Bishop sank a booming three-pointer with 5:20 minutes left to cap the run that pulled the Gin Kings within 75-79, much to the delight of the partisan Ginebra crowd at the Big Dome.

But Cruz took over down the stretch.

Cruz answered Bishop with his own triple and scattered 5 more points in a 13-0 burst he and Chris Ross engineered that firmly put the Beermen ahead at 92-75 with less than two minutes remaining.

Ross – who showed the way in the win with 22 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals – scored the other 5 points of that run.

Traded twice earlier this week from NLEX to NorthPort to San Miguel, Don Trollano enjoyed a solid debut for the Beermen with 16 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block as a starter.

Ross and Trollano were practically responsible for San Miguel pulling away as they combined for 23 points in a big second quarter that saw them outscore the Gin Kings, 32-16.

The two scored 14 points in the first half, helping the Beermen swing a measly 24-22 lead at end of the opening quarter to a 56-36 cushion at halftime.

Import Ivan Aska chimed in 10 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals for San Miguel, while Terrence Romeo fired 9 points in his return from a four-game absence caused by a knee injury.

CJ Perez added 13 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists in the win, including the free throw that gave the Beermen their biggest lead at 67-43 with under seven minutes left in the third quarter.

Bishop posted 20 points, 9 rebounds, 8 steals, and 2 blocks for Ginebra, which absorbed its second straight loss and fell to 4-3.

Maverick Ahanmisi put up 13 points and 6 rebounds, while Pessumal and Jamie Malonzo tallied 11 points apiece.

The Scores

San Miguel 95 – Ross 22, Trollano 16, Cruz 16, Perez 13, Aska 10, Romeo 9, Tautuaa 6, Lassiter 3, Brondial 0.

Barangay Ginebra 82 – Bishop 20, Ahanmisi 13, Malonzo 11, Pessumal 11, Pringle 10, J.Aguilar 6, Standhardinger 4, Tenorio 3, Onwubere 3, Cu 1, Gumaru 0.

Quarters: 24-22, 56-36, 73-52, 95-82.

