Boatwright hangs 51 on luckless Terrafirma as San Miguel extends hot streak

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SCORING MACHINE. Bennie Boatwright in action for the San Miguel Beermen in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Import Bennie Boatwright catapults San Miguel to its fourth straight win as the Beermen enhance their chances for a playoff bonus

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel import Bennie Boatwright came out with guns blazing and starred in a 132-110 demolition of luckless Terrafirma in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, January 7.

Boatwright finished with 51 points after a sizzling first-quarter display as the Beermen clinched their fourth straight win and improved to 7-3 to enhance their chances for a twice-to-beat bonus in the quarterfinals.

The 6-foot-10 import put San Miguel on his back with a 23-point explosion in the opening period and went on to add more to his tally the rest of the way to become the third player this conference to hit the 50-point mark.

Former Meralco reinforcement Zach Lofton (54) and TNT import Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson (50) are the only other players to breach the half-century plateau.

With Boatwright – who also tallied 12 rebounds and 2 blocks – at the forefront of the attack, four more Beermen players scored in double figures in the rout that saw San Miguel pull away for good in the second half.

Birthday boy Don Trollano put up all-around numbers of 22 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals on the day he turned 32 years old, while Mo Tautuaa and CJ Perez netted 16 points each and combined for 13 rebounds.

Terrence Romeo had 12 points and 7 assists, scattering 9 points in the fourth quarter to help put the also-ran Dyip away.

Although limited to just a single point, Chris Ross made his presence felt for the Beermen with 10 assists, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals.

San Miguel has learned to live life without star big man June Mar Fajardo, who missed his sixth consecutive game after sustaining a hand injury.

The seven-time league MVP, though, nears his return after being activated by the Beermen with the playoffs just around the corner.

Javi Gomez de Liaño continued his stellar play this conference with 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists, but that went for naught as Terrafirma crashed to its seventh straight loss and slid to 2-8.

Import Thomas de Thaey posted a 17-point, 17-rebound double-double and Juami Tiongson also chimed in 17 points in the defeat.

The Scores

San Miguel 132 – Boatwright 51, Trollano 22, Tautuaa 16, Perez 16, Romeo 12, Lassiter 6, Cruz 6, Brondial 2, Ross 1, Teng 0.

Terrafirma 110 – Gomez de Liano 26, De Thaey 17, Tiongson 17, Holt 13, Camson 11, Sangalang 6, Cahilig 6, Carino 6, Miller 4, Alolino 4, Go 0, Ramos 0.

Quarters: 33-30, 67-60, 103-91, 132-110.

– Rappler.com