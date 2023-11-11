TNT bucks early RHJ ejection, rides Castro hot hands in Converge OT conquest

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TNT veteran star Jayson Castro turns back the clock with a 23-point performance as the Tropang Giga endure an early ejection to Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in an eventual overtime escape of Converge

MANILA, Philippines – The TNT Tropang Giga bounced back from their opening-day loss in the 2023 PBA Commissioner’s Cup with a 101-98 overtime escape of the Converge FiberXers at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City on Saturday, November 11.

Surviving an early ejection to returning star import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson at the 11:18 mark of the third quarter, the Tropang Giga rose to a 1-1 record on the back of ageless star guard Jayson Castro’s 23-point eruption in 30 minutes off the bench.

Rising star forward Calvin Oftana added 19 points on 6-of-13 shooting as Hollis-Jefferson punched in a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double in just 19 minutes before getting tossed for inadvertently bouncing the ball on Mike Nieto’s head.

Without Hollis-Jefferson for essentially the entire second half, the FiberXers successfully rallied all the way back from an 18-point second-quarter deficit, 37-55, and forced overtime, 95-all, off a Tom Vodanovich putback with 15.2 seconds left in the fourth.

Buckets then came in short supply in the extra period, but TNT nonetheless managed to create a 101-98 cushion after Castro fed a streaking Jewel Ponferrada with a pinpoint bounce pass to the post for the reverse layup with 16.9 ticks left.

Converge had a pair of chances to force a second overtime, but Mac Tallo’s corner bomb clanked off with 5 seconds left, while Vodanovich’s own wide-open trey from the top of the key only drew front iron as Castro corralled the board to seal the win for good.

“It was a tough game,” lamented TNT head coach Jojo Lastimosa. “I think we were just fortunate that we had a lead as high as [18] and eventually, we knew that lead would disappear, and we hoped that if a comeback were to come, it would just happen right before the end, which is what happened.”

Vodanovich led all scorers in the sorry loss with 25 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists as the FiberXers fell to a 0-2 slate.

Jerrick Balanza powered the bench with 18 points, while newly minted Rookie of the Year Justine Arana chipped in 12 points, 6 boards, 1 steal, and 1 block in just 21 minutes.

The Scores

TNT 101 – Castro 23, Oftana 19, Hollis-Jefferson 14, Ponferrada 12, Khobuntin 10, K. Williams 7, Heruel 5, Tolomia 4, Reyes 3, Galinato 2, Cruz 1, Tungcab 0.

Converge 98 – Vodanovich 25, Balanza 18, Arana 12, Racal 10, Tallo 9, Winston 8, Nieto 6, Stockton 6, Melecio 4, Fornilos 0, Wong 0, Maagdenberg 0, Santos 0.

Quarters: 28-22, 56-39, 74-64, 95-95 (reg.), 101-98 (OT).

– Rappler.com