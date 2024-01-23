LIVE UPDATES: Ginebra vs San Miguel, Game 1 – PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Either Barangay Ginebra or San Miguel will see their winning streak snapped as they begin their best-of-five semifinal duel in the PBA Commissioner's Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Something’s got to give between San Miguel and Barangay Ginebra.

Either the Beermen or the Gin Kings will see their winning streak snapped as they begin their best-of-five semifinal duel in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Wednesday, January 24, at the Araneta Coliseum.

The owner of the longest active winning streak in the league with six straight victories, San Miguel hopes to extend its hot run behind high-scoring import Bennie Boatwright.

Boatwright is averaging 40.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 4 assists through four games since he came in as a replacement for original import Ivan Aska.

The locals are no slouches either, with June Mar Fajardo (16.8 points), CJ Perez (16), Terrence Romeo (15.4), Jericho Cruz (12), and Don Trollano (11.3) all averaging in double-digit scoring for the Beermen.

Ginebra, meanwhile, enters the final four on a five-game winning streak, and it aims to reassert its mastery over San Miguel as they face each other in the semifinals for the second straight conference.

The Gin Kings swept the Beermen, 3-0, to reach the finals of the Governors’ Cup last season.

Best Player of the Conference frontrunner Christian Standhardinger, who averages 17.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.1 steals, is expected to deliver as Ginebra looks to make the championship round for the third straight conference.

The Gin Kings also rely on do-it-all import Tony Bishop, who is churning out 23.6 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.2 blocks as a stand-in for resident Ginebra import Justin Brownlee.

Game time is 8 pm. – Rappler.com