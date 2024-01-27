LIVE UPDATES: San Miguel vs Ginebra, Game 3 – PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Swept by Barangay Ginebra in their last series face-off, San Miguel looks primed to avenge it in Game 3 of the PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinals

MANILA, Philippines – No team has swept Barangay Ginebra in a best-of-five series in over a decade.

San Miguel stands one win away from achieving that feat as it looks to finish off the Gin Kings in Game 3 of their PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, January 28.

Gaining a commanding 2-0 series lead following a 106-96 victory on Friday, the Beermen looks primed to avenge its 3-0 loss to Ginebra last season when they tangled in the semifinals of the Governors’ Cup.

The Gin Kings last got swept in a best-of-five affair in the 2013 Commissioner’s Cup finals, where they succumbed to the Alaska Aces.

Ginebra has its work cut out for it as the Beermen have been on a roll, winning eight straight games behind import Bennie Boatwright and local stars June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez.

Boatwright averaged 30.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in the first two games of the series, while Fajardo and Perez provided ample support as San Miguel zeroed in on its first finals stint since ruling the Philippine Cup last season.

The Beermen, though, have no plans getting ahead of themselves.

“In this team, it is ladder by ladder. We’re on the third ladder. A win is a win on Sunday, but if not, then we just got to work harder,” said San Miguel head coach Jorge Gallent.

“Of course, we want to try to finish it on Sunday. But I’m sure Ginebra is going to come prepared. We’re just going to grind it.”

Game time is 8 pm. – Rappler.com