PBA
PBA
PBA Commissioner’s Cup

LIVE UPDATES: San Miguel vs Ginebra, Game 3 – PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals 2024

Delfin Dioquino

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LIVE UPDATES: San Miguel vs Ginebra, Game 3 – PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals 2024

PBA Images

Swept by Barangay Ginebra in their last series face-off, San Miguel looks primed to avenge it in Game 3 of the PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinals

MANILA, Philippines – No team has swept Barangay Ginebra in a best-of-five series in over a decade.

San Miguel stands one win away from achieving that feat as it looks to finish off the Gin Kings in Game 3 of their PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, January 28.

Gaining a commanding 2-0 series lead following a 106-96 victory on Friday, the Beermen looks primed to avenge its 3-0 loss to Ginebra last season when they tangled in the semifinals of the Governors’ Cup.

The Gin Kings last got swept in a best-of-five affair in the 2013 Commissioner’s Cup finals, where they succumbed to the Alaska Aces.

Ginebra has its work cut out for it as the Beermen have been on a roll, winning eight straight games behind import Bennie Boatwright and local stars June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez.

Boatwright averaged 30.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in the first two games of the series, while Fajardo and Perez provided ample support as San Miguel zeroed in on its first finals stint since ruling the Philippine Cup last season.

The Beermen, though, have no plans getting ahead of themselves.

“In this team, it is ladder by ladder. We’re on the third ladder. A win is a win on Sunday, but if not, then we just got to work harder,” said San Miguel head coach Jorge Gallent.

“Of course, we want to try to finish it on Sunday. But I’m sure Ginebra is going to come prepared. We’re just going to grind it.”

Game time is 8 pm. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI
Download the Rappler App!
Person, Human, Clothing

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

Barangay Ginebra

Philippine basketball

San Miguel Beermen