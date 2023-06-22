La Salle nears 2nd straight PBA D-League title with 26-point rout of San Beda

BIG WIN. La Salle’s Michael Phillips goes for a shot against San Beda in Game 1 of the D-League finals.

La Salle bounces back from its finals loss in another preseason tournament with an emphatic Game 1 win over San Beda in their best-of-three PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup championship

MANILA, Philippines – The EcoOil-La Salle Green Archers moved within a win of their second consecutive PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup title after dealing the Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda Red Lions a 108-82 thrashing in Game 1 of their best-of-three finals on Thursday, June 22 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Michael Phillips imposed his will inside the paint and delivered a game-high 19 points, built on several emphatic slams, while Mark Nonoy cashed in 4 of his 9 attempts from long distance to finish with 16 markers for the Green Archers.

CJ Austria added 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting, while Kevin Quiambao stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists for La Salle in the wire-to-wire win.

Coming off a disappointing finals loss in another preseason tournament on Wednesday, the Green Archers came out on a mission and immediately created a double-digit spread over the Red Lions at the 4:33 mark of the opening period, 18-6.

La Salle then continued to fire from all cylinders, pushing its lead to as many 32 points, 59-27, off a three-pointer by Nonoy with 1:15 to play in the first half.

A late Red Lions fightback got them within 15 points early in the fourth quarter, 64-79, but that was the closest they could get as Phillips took over for the Green Archers and dropped 13 of his 19 points in the payoff period alone.

Jacob Cortez had 18 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists to lead the Red Lions, while Damie Cuntapay chipped in 16 markers.

James Payosing and AJ Royo also breached double-digit scoring for San Beda with 13 points apiece.

La Salle goes for the kill, while San Beda tries to stay alive when both teams face off anew in Game 2 on Monday, June 26 at 3 pm.

The Scores

EcoOil-La Salle 108 – Phillips M. 19, Nonoy 16, Austria 13, Quiambao 12, David 9, Gollena 9, Nelle 7, Abadam 7, Alao 5, Nwankwo 4, Cortez 4, Phillips B. 3, Manuel 0, Escandor 0.

Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda 82 – Cortez 18, Cuntapay 16, Payosing 13, Royo 13, Andrada 8, Alfaro 6, Visser 4, Jopia 3, Tagala 1, Alloso 0, Jalbuena 0, Puno 0.

Quarters: 28-18, 59-33, 77-61, 108-82.

– Rappler.com