La Salle, San Beda headline 6-team cast in PBA D-League

SHOT. Kevin Quiambao in action for EcoOil-La Salle in the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup.

La Salle and San Beda are billed as favorites in the PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup after their respective title romps in the UAAP and NCAA

MANILA, Philippines – Six teams duke it out as the 2024 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup comes off the wraps on Thursday, March 14, at the FilOil Eco-Oil Centre in San Juan.

EcoOil-La Salle shoots for a third straight championship, with Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda, CEU, Gotorakku-St. Clare, Keanzel, and CCI-Yengskivel standing in its way.

The Green Archers and Red Lions are billed as favorites after their respective title romps in the UAAP and NCAA.

Led by Gilas Pilipinas forward Kevin Quiambao, La Salle ended its seven-year UAAP title drought with a three-game conquest of the UP Fighting Maroons in the finals of Season 86.

Meanwhile, San Beda proved its championship calibre, taking down top seed Mapua Cardinals in three games of the Season 99 finale to capture its first NCAA championship since 2018.

The two teams also locked horns for the Aspirants’ Cup crown last year, with EcoOil-La Salle sweeping Marinong Pilipino-San Beda in the finale.

CEU, Gotorakku-St. Clare, Keanzel, and CCI-Yengskivel, though, are determined to spoil the party of their highly favored foes.

Following a single-round classification, the top two teams directly advance to the final four, while the four remaining squads vie for the two other semifinal berths. – Rappler.com