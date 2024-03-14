Collegiate champs La Salle, San Beda top PBA D-League opener

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SLAM. EcoOil-La Salle’s Jonnel Policarpio goes for a dunk against CCI-Yengskivel in the PBA D-League.

EcoOil-La Salle and Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda show why they are the clear-cut favorites as they cruise to opening day victories in the 2024 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning UAAP and NCAA champions EcoOil-La Salle and Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda wasted no time flexing their dominance in the 2024 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup as they opened their respective campaigns with twin blowout victories on Thursday, March 14, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Despite playing without UAAP Season 86 MVP Kevin Quiambao, who is not listed in EcoOil-La Salle’s 15-man lineup, the Green Archers gave the debuting CCI-Yengskivel Crusaders a rude welcome in the D-League with a 110-68 thrashing.

Incoming sophomore Jonnel Policarpio put on a show for EcoOil-La Salle, dropping an all-around stat line of 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists, while shooting an efficient 10-of-14 clip from the field.

Green Archers center Aaron Buensalida dominated inside the paint with 16 points on a near perfect 6-of-7 shooting, while EJ Gollena and veteran swingman CJ Austria poured in 15 and 14 markers, respectively.

Gunning for their third straight Aspirants’ Cup title, the Green Archers came out with guns blazing and quickly created a double-digit separation over the Crusaders at the end of the opening frame, 29-16.

EcoOil-La Salle kept its foot on the gas pedal the rest of the way, stretching its 13-point lead into a 59-31 edge at the half, before extending it even further to its largest at 42 points in the dying seconds of the one-sided contest.

Kenneth Tener was the only player to breach double-digit scoring for the Crusaders with 11 points.

In the first game, Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda simply proved too much for Go Torraku-St. Clare as it cruised to an easy 92-59 triumph.

Jomel Puno, Yukien Andrada, and former FEU gunner Bryan Sajonia all scored 12 points each to lead the Red Lions, while Emmanuel Tagle provided firepower off the bench with 11 markers.

After a slow first quarter, where Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda only led by 5, 19-14, the Red Lions picked up the pace in the second frame and outscored Go Torraku-St. Clare, 22-6, for a comfortable 41-20 halftime cushion.

Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda continued its annihilation of Go Torraku-St. Clare in the second half, even pushing its lead to as many as 43 points, 79-36, off a buzzer-beating trey by Zed Etulle at the end of the third period.

NCAA Season 99 finals MVP James Payosing had 8 points and 6 rebounds, while former La Salle floor general Penny Estacio produced 8 markers, 4 boards, and 5 assists for the Red Lions, who saw their top playmaker Jacob Cortez transfer to the Green Archers this offseason.

Foreign student-athlete Babacar Ndong was the lone bright spot for Go Torraku-St. Clare as he posted game-highs of 14 points and 12 rebounds.

The Scores

First Game

Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda 92 – Puno 12, Sajonia 12, Andrada 12, Tagle 11, Payosing 8, Estacio 8, Etulle 5, Gonzales 4, Jalbuena 4, Celzo 4, Royo 4, Calimag 3, Tagala 2, Songcuya 2, Lopez 1.

Go Torraku-St. Clare 59 – Ndong 14, Decano 9, Burgos 9, Tapenio 7, Sual 6, Cabauatan 6, Estacio 4, Lopez 2, Rojas 2, Galang 0, Peñaga 0, Angeles 0.

Quarters: 19-14, 41-20, 79-36, 92-59.

Second Game

EcoOil-La Salle 110 – Policarpio 22, Buensalida 16, Gollena 15, Austria 14, Marasigan 8, Agunanne 8, Abadam 7, Phillips 7, Gaspay 4, Alian 4, David 3, Daja 2, Rubico 0.

CCI-Yengskivel 68 – Tener 11, Buenaflor 9, Nuarin 8, Galvez 6, De Guzman 6, Esguerra 5, Dela Cruz 5, Manipolo 4, Talagtag 4, Verdadero 3, Jawili 3, Palma 2, Guray 2, Puzon 0.

Quarters: 29-16, 59-31, 93-54, 110-68.

