MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel denied TNT of another PBA 3×3 title after ruling Leg 5 of the Third Conference at the Robinsons Place in Antipolo City on Sunday, June 19.
Jeff Manday sparked a 9-2 run that allowed the Beermen to cruise to a 21-12 finals victory over a Tropang Giga side that won three of the first four championships this conference.
A virtual unknown who has made a name for himself in PBA 3×3, Manday finished with 7 points and 9 rebounds as his squad captured its first crown since Leg 6 of the Second Conference.
Manday broke a 7-7 deadlock and San Miguel went on to seize a 16-9 lead on the way to the rout that prevented TNT from becoming the first team to win three straight leg titles in PBA 3×3 history.
Ken Bono backstopped Manday with 6 points, while Wendell Comboy and Bambam Gamalinda added 5 and 3 points, respectively, for the Beermen.
San Miguel pocketed P100,000 for the title romp that saw it beat Barangay Ginebra in the quarterfinals, 21-15, and edge Cavitex in the semifinals, 21-20.
Almond Vosotros put the Tropang Giga on his back with 9 points and 5 rebounds, but his numbers were not enough for TNT to claim a fourth title this conference.
Settling for P50,000, the Tropang Giga bested Purefoods, 21-17, in the quarterfinals and clobbered Terrafirma, 21-15, in the semifinals to set up a finals date with the Beermen.
Cavitex clinched third place and bagged P30,000 after a 21-14 demolition of Terrafirma. – Rappler.com