BREAKTHROUGH. Ken Bono and San Miguel capture their first leg title in the Third Conference.

Jeff Manday and Ken Bono take charge as San Miguel prevents TNT from becoming the first team to win three straight leg titles in PBA 3x3 history

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel denied TNT of another PBA 3×3 title after ruling Leg 5 of the Third Conference at the Robinsons Place in Antipolo City on Sunday, June 19.

Jeff Manday sparked a 9-2 run that allowed the Beermen to cruise to a 21-12 finals victory over a Tropang Giga side that won three of the first four championships this conference.

A virtual unknown who has made a name for himself in PBA 3×3, Manday finished with 7 points and 9 rebounds as his squad captured its first crown since Leg 6 of the Second Conference.

Manday broke a 7-7 deadlock and San Miguel went on to seize a 16-9 lead on the way to the rout that prevented TNT from becoming the first team to win three straight leg titles in PBA 3×3 history.

Ken Bono backstopped Manday with 6 points, while Wendell Comboy and Bambam Gamalinda added 5 and 3 points, respectively, for the Beermen.

San Miguel pocketed P100,000 for the title romp that saw it beat Barangay Ginebra in the quarterfinals, 21-15, and edge Cavitex in the semifinals, 21-20.

Almond Vosotros put the Tropang Giga on his back with 9 points and 5 rebounds, but his numbers were not enough for TNT to claim a fourth title this conference.

Settling for P50,000, the Tropang Giga bested Purefoods, 21-17, in the quarterfinals and clobbered Terrafirma, 21-15, in the semifinals to set up a finals date with the Beermen.

Cavitex clinched third place and bagged P30,000 after a 21-14 demolition of Terrafirma. – Rappler.com