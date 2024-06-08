LIVE UPDATES: San Miguel vs Meralco – PBA Philippine Cup Finals Game 3

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

After splitting the first two games in thrilling fashion, San Miguel Beer and Meralco look to seize control of the PBA finals series in Game 3

MANILA, Philippines – It’s shaping to be an unpredictable series.

After Meralco hacked out a Game 1 shocker, San Miguel Beer pulled one of its own, rising from a four-point deficit in the dying seconds of Game 2 to avoid a 0-2 hole.

With the series all even, San Miguel Beer and Meralco dispute the upper hand in Game 3 of the best-of-seven finals battle of the PBA Philippine Cup on Sunday, June 9, at the Araneta Coliseum.

While the Beermen headed into the title round heavily favored with a star-studded cast led by June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez, the Bolts – a first-time All-Filipino finalist – showed they can keep up with the defending champions behind Chris Newsome, Chris Banchero, Bong Quinto, and Allein Maliksi.

But in a tight series, the Beermen showed how their championship experience and poise could be be pivotal, fully displaying them in Game 2 where they incredibly turned the game around with clutch triples from Perez and Marcio Lassiter in the last 25 seconds.

But expect the Bolts, who have played the role of gutsy underdogs to the hilt, to come out fighting again with arguably their best all-Filipino crew yet.

Can Meralco show again that it’s equipped to play spoiler? Or can San Miguel fully reclaim its winning rhythm?

Game time is 6:15 pm. – Rappler.com