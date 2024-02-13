LIVE UPDATES: San Miguel vs Magnolia – PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals Game 6

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

San Miguel looks to prevent the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals from going the distance as it shoots for the clincher against Magnolia in Game 6

MANILA, Philippines – End or extend?

San Miguel looks to prevent the PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals from going the distance as it shoots for the clincher against Magnolia in Game 6 at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, February 14.

Rediscovering their offensive form in Game 5 to earn a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series, the Beermen are a win away from a record-extending 29th championship.

Jericho Cruz will be a marked man after exploding for eight three-pointers and a playoff career-high 30 points in Game 5 as San Miguel returned to its winning ways after dropping the last two games.

The Beermen were limited to under 85 points in Games 3 and 4 but posted their second-highest scoring output in the finals with their 108-98 victory in Game 5.

But the Hotshots have proven they are capable of coming back.

Hearing talks of a potential sweep after being demolished by 24 points in Game 2, Magnolia tuned out the noise and tied the series at 2-2 by putting the shackles on San Miguel, particularly high-scoring import Bennie Boatwright.

Tyler Bey is expected to carry the fight for the Hotshots after he put up 34 points and 8 rebounds in Game 5.

Game time is 7:30 pm. – Rappler.com