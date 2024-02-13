PBA
LIVE UPDATES: San Miguel vs Magnolia – PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals Game 6

San Miguel looks to prevent the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals from going the distance as it shoots for the clincher against Magnolia in Game 6

MANILA, Philippines – End or extend?

San Miguel looks to prevent the PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals from going the distance as it shoots for the clincher against Magnolia in Game 6 at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, February 14.

Rediscovering their offensive form in Game 5 to earn a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series, the Beermen are a win away from a record-extending 29th championship.

Jericho Cruz will be a marked man after exploding for eight three-pointers and a playoff career-high 30 points in Game 5 as San Miguel returned to its winning ways after dropping the last two games.

The Beermen were limited to under 85 points in Games 3 and 4 but posted their second-highest scoring output in the finals with their 108-98 victory in Game 5.

But the Hotshots have proven they are capable of coming back.

Hearing talks of a potential sweep after being demolished by 24 points in Game 2, Magnolia tuned out the noise and tied the series at 2-2 by putting the shackles on San Miguel, particularly high-scoring import Bennie Boatwright.

Tyler Bey is expected to carry the fight for the Hotshots after he put up 34 points and 8 rebounds in Game 5.

Game time is 7:30 pm. – Rappler.com

