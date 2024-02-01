This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

It will be all war in the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals when San Miguel and Magnolia open hostilities in the best-of-seven series

MANILA, Philippines – There is a palpable mutual respect between San Miguel and Magnolia.

But it will be all war in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals when the Beermen and the Hotshots open hostilities in the best-of-seven series on Friday, February 2, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“We’re friends, but we’re competitors also. We will battle. We will give the fans a good fight, a good show,” said Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero.

The Hotshots’ months-long preparation to return to the top boils down to one last series as they look to turn their gains from a flawless run in the PBA On Tour preseason series into their first title since the 2018 Governors’ Cup.

Including the On Tour, Magnolia has won 24 of its last 27 games going into its first finals appearance in over two years.

“We will work hard for the championship. We started eight months ago when we prepared for our journey to the finals. Everybody wants to improve,” said Hotshots head coach Chito Victolero.

San Miguel, though, has been just as impressive as it enters the championship round having won its last nine games.

That Beermen winning streak includes a surprising semifinal sweep of perennial finalist Barangay Ginebra, with the Gin Kings getting blanked in a best-of-five series for the first time since 2013.

“Magnolia has been the No. 1 team since I think four, five months. It is going to be hard for us to beat them. But we’re kind of positive about it,” said Beermen head coach Jorge Gallent.

“We’re going to try our best to get the championship.”

San Miguel shoots for a record-extending 29th crown, while Magnolia aims to pull level with Ginebra at 15 titles for a tie at second in the all-time list.

Game time is 7:30 pm. – Rappler.com