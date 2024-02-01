GAME SCHEDULE: 2023-24 PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Magnolia and San Miguel duke it out for the PBA Commissioner's Cup crown as they renew their rivalry over four years since their last title showdown

MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia and San Miguel are the top two seeds for a reason.

The Hotshots and the Beermen duke it out for the PBA Commissioner’s Cup crown as they renew their rivalry over four years since their last championship showdown.

Determined to avenge its losses to San Miguel in the 2018 and 2019 Philippine Cup finals, Magnolia gets a crack at ending a five-year title drought.

The Hotshots last won a championship in the 2018 Governors’ Cup before finding themselves on the losing end in their two previous finals appearances.

Meanwhile, San Miguel eyes a PBA record-extending 29th title and its second in four conferences after ruling the Philippine Cup last season.

Here is the schedule of the games:

– Rappler.com