PBA
PBA
PBA Commissioner’s Cup

LIVE UPDATES: San Miguel vs Magnolia – PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals Game 2

Delfin Dioquino

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LIVE UPDATES: San Miguel vs Magnolia – PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals Game 2

PBA Images

San Miguel shoots for a 2-0 lead in the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals as it looks to reassert its mastery over Magnolia

MANILA, Philippines – No leads are safe against Magnolia.

Having learned that lesson, San Miguel shoots for a 2-0 lead in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals as it looks to reassert its mastery over the Hotshots at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, February 4.

The Beermen drew first blood in the best-of-seven series, but not without a scare after nearly blowing a 20-point advantage in a 103-95 win in Game 1.

“When you relax against Magnolia, they’re just going to take advantage of it,” said San Miguel head coach Jorge Gallent.

“It is their pressure defense. They’re trying to disrupt our offense and we just cannot settle.”

Except for their 4th-quarter collapse, the Beermen controlled Game 1 on the back of their vaunted offense, with five players scoring in double figures.

Import Bennie Boatwright finished with 28 points, 16 rebounds, and 2 blocks, CJ Perez and Marcio Lassiter scored 19 and 16 points, respectively, while June Mar shone with 11 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks.

Don Trollano chipped in 10 points as San Miguel nabbed its 10th straight win.

The Hotshots, meanwhile, only had two players in double-figure scoring – Tyler Bey (26 points) and Mark Barroca (16 points) – as they failed to contain the Beermen defensively.

But Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero has faith in his wards.

“We’re still positive – this is a series, not a do-or-die game. So, we’ll just try to apply adjustments and look at our mistakes,” said Victolero.

Game time is 6:15 pm. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI
Download the Rappler App!
Person, Human, Clothing

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

Magnolia Hotshots

Philippine basketball

San Miguel Beermen