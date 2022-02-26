Surging NorthPort stretches win streak, topples Phoenix

BALANCED. Paolo Taha and four more NorthPort players score in double figures against Phoenix.

NorthPort bolsters its late charge for a playoff berth in the PBA Governors' Cup after a horrendous 0-5 start

MANILA, Philippines – NorthPort continued its ascent from irrelevance after trouncing Phoenix, 101-93, for its third straight win in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Saturday, February 26.

Import Jamel Artis once again went the full route and played 48 minutes, putting up 29 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists as the Batang Pier bolstered their late charge for a playoff berth after a horrendous 0-5 start.

Still missing the service of star guard Robert Bolick, who is reinforcing Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, NorthPort received ample support from its local cast with four more scoring in double figures.

Paolo Taha came off the bench and chalked up a conference-high 19 points, Arwind Santos delivered 15 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 blocks, while Jerrick Balanza added 12 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals.

Jamie Malonzo frolicked inside the paint in the win with a double-double of 13 points and 16 rebounds.

The Scores

NorthPort 101 – Artis 29, Taha 19, Santos 15, Malonzo 13, Balanza 12, Rike 5, Doliguez 4, Sumang 2, Subido 2, Abundo 0.

Phoenix 93 – Sutton 23, Wright 22, Jazul 20, Perkins 12, Manganti 8, Melecio 4, Demusis 2, Camacho 2, Garcia 0, Pascual 0, Rios 0, Robles 0, Porter 0.

Quarters: 23-18, 50-43, 81-70, 101-93.

– Rappler.com