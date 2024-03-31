Brimming with confidence after All-Star onslaught, Perez flaunts range in San Miguel rout

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ATTACK. CJ Perez in action for the San Miguel Beermen in the 2024 PBA Philippine Cup.

Known as a fierce slasher, CJ Perez shows off his improved outside shooting as San Miguel stays unbeaten in the PBA Philippine Cup

MANILA, Philippines – A sterling performance in the PBA All-Star Game has CJ Perez convinced he can also do damage from beyond the arc.

Known as a fierce slasher, Perez flaunted his range on the way to a season-high 32 points as San Miguel stayed unbeaten in the PBA Philippine Cup following a 116-102 win over Phoenix at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, March 31.

Perez drained a season 4 three-pointers and added 5 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals in an all-around effort that powered the Beermen to a 3-0 start in the prestigious All-Filipino tournament.

It was an impressive follow-up to his outstanding showing in the All-Star Game, where Perez erupted for 39 points after going 7-of-11 from four-point distance – a gimmick that the league added to the midseason spectacle.

“He realized that he is a shooter after the All-Star Game. I guess the four-point shots gave him the confidence to shoot threes now,” said San Miguel head coach Jorge Gallent.

“Definitely, he is a slasher. He is quick and everything. But the only thing he needs is confidence in his three-point shot, which is here already. He is going to be a hard guy to stop.”

Perez did not take long to heat up from three-point country, draining a pair of triples and finishing with 10 points in the opening quarter as the Beermen grabbed a 27-23 lead.

Brimming with confidence, Perez scattered 12 points – including his last three-pointer – in the final period to help San Miguel pull away for good.

“I get my rhythm when I attack the rim. But just like coach said, I should just be confident when I shoot threes. Now, they’re falling. Hopefully in the coming games, I’ll make them again,” said Perez.

Jericho Cruz and Terrence Romeo backstopped Perez in scoring with 17 and 16 points, respectively, while June Mar Fajardo put up 13 points and 12 rebounds for his 11th straight double-double and 14th overall this season.

Don Trollano chimed in 10 points and 5 rebounds in the win.

Jayjay Alejandro and seldom-used rookie Matthew Daves fired 13 points apiece to pace the Fuel Masters, who fell to 1-4 as they hobbled with injuries.

Already without star guard Tyler Tio (ankle) and big man Raul Soyud (hamstring), Phoenix missed the contributions of veteran RR Garcia, who saw action for just under a minute after dislocating his shoulder.

Jason Perkins tallied 11 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists in the losing effort, while Javee Mocon (12), Kent Salado (10), and Ricci Rivero (10) all scored in twin digits.

The Scores

San Miguel 116 – Perez 32, Cruz 17, Romeo 16, Trollano 10, Tautuaa 8, Lassiter 6, Brondial 6, manuel 4, Enciso 3, Teng 1, Ross 0.

Phoenix 102 – Alejandro 13, Daves 13, Mocon 12, Perkins 11, Salado 10, Rivero 10, Tuffin 9, Muyang 6, Jazul 5, Verano 5, Manganti 4, Camaco 2, Lalata 2, Garcia 0.

Quarters: 27-23, 49-45, 86-75, 116-102.

– Rappler.com