Hollis-Jefferson triple-double propels TNT to 3-2 lead as Ginebra misses Brownlee

MANILA, Philippines – TNT zeroed in on its first PBA Governors’ Cup crown, capitalizing on the abrupt exit of Barangay Ginebra import Justin Brownlee to clinch a 104-95 Game 5 win at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednessay, April 19.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson netted 32 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists for the Tropang Giga, who nailed a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven finals as the Gin Kings missed Brownlee for most of the second half due to food poisoning.

Logging in a conference-low 25 minutes, Brownlee played sparingly in the third quarter before he left and never returned.

Without Brownlee, TNT completed its comeback from a 15-point deficit, with Hollis-Jefferson putting on the finishing touches as he notched his third triple-double of the conference.

Eight unanswered John Pinto points pulled Ginebra within a whisker at 93-94, but Hollis-Jefferson ignited the win-sealing 10-2 run.

Hollis-Jefferson sank a layup, assisted Poy Erram to complete the triple-double, and scored again to give the Tropang Giga a 100-95 lead with under three minutes left.

Jayson Castro and Erram buried back-to-back buckets inside the last two minutes to secure the win as TNT sent the Gin Kings to uncharted territory.

For the first time under head coach Tim Cone, Ginebra lost a Game 5 after a 2-2 tie in the PBA finals.

Calvin Oftana backstopped Hollis-Jefferson with 20 points and 8 rebounds, while Mikey Williams fired 15 points with 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

Brownlee ended the game with 14 points and 4 rebounds.

The Scores

TNT 104 – Hollis-Jefferson 32, Oftana 20, M. Williams 15, Khobuntin 10, Castro 10, Erram 10, K. Williams 5, Montalbo 2, Marcelo 0.

Barangay Ginebra 95 – Standhardinger 29, Pinto 18, Brownlee 14, Thompson 12, Gray 10, Malonzo 6, Pringle 6, J.Aguilar 0, Mariano 0.

Quarters: 28-26, 49-61, 81-79, 104-95.

– Rappler.com