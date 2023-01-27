Blackwater outlasts Phoenix to end months-long skid

Blackwater snaps a seven-game skid dating back to last conference despite frittering away a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter against Phoenix

RIZAL, Philippines – Blackwater almost shot itself in the foot with missed free throws late but held on to a 108-105 win over Phoenix in the PBA Governors’ Cup to snap a months-long skid at the Ynares Center on Friday, January 27.

Shawn Glover delivered a double-double of 31 points, 13 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 2 steals as the Bossing ended a seven-game skid dating back to last conference despite frittering away a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter.

The Fuel Masters used a 29-18 run capped by a Tyler Tio bucket in the fourth quarter to erase a 69-79 deficit and seize a 98-97 lead with under two minutes remaining.

Glover and JVee Casio, though, knocked down key buckets down the stretch that gave Blackwater enough separation to clinch its first victory since October.

The Bossing kept the comeback door ajar after missing 3 of its 10 free throws in the final 30 seconds, with Glover splitting his foul shots for a 108-105 edge with six ticks left, but Phoenix failed to capitalize.

Baser Amer backstopped Glover in scoring with 17 points, while rookie Ato Ular produced a double-double for the second straight game with 14 points and 11 rebounds to compensate for the absence of forward Troy Rosario.

Rosario missed the first two games of the conference due to foot injury.

Du’Vaughn Maxwell put the Fuel Masters on his back with 37 points, 17 rebounds, 6 blocks, and 4 assists, erupting for 14 points in their fourth-quarter comeback.

His all-around effort, though, went for naught as Phoenix dropped to 0-2 to start the conference.

Tio had 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists, Jason Perkins posted 13 points, 6 assists, and 3 steals, while newcomer Jayjay Alejandro added 10 points in the loss.

The Scores

Blackwater 108 – Glover 31, Amer 17, Ular 14, Taha 10, McCarthy 9, Hill 6, Banal 6, Ayonayon 5, Casio 5, Ilagan 3, DiGregorio 2, Torralba 0, Escoto 0, Suerte 0.

Phoenix 105 – Maxwell 37, Tio 15, Perkins 13, Alejandro 10, Serrano 9, Soyud 5, Manganti 5, Garcia 5, Jazul 2, Muyang 2, Camacho 2, Go 0.

Quarters: 25-18, 54-45, 79-69, 108-105.

– Rappler.com