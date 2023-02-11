No upset as TNT waylays Terrafirma behind Hudson, Williams

Jalen Hudson and Mikey Williams combine for 62 points as TNT drops 131 points on Terrafirma for its fifth win in six games

MANILA, Philippines – A strong first-quarter finish allowed TNT to cruise to a 131-109 rout of Terrafirma for its fifth victory in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, February 11.

Coming off a 56-point explosion last game, Jalen Hudson continued his stellar scoring ways with 36 points on top of 6 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 3 steals as the Tropang Giga claimed their third straight win to improve to 5-1.

Hudson scored 5 points in an 11-0 run to close the opening period that swung a 20-27 deficit to a 31-27 lead – marking the beginning of a long night for the Dyip.

TNT then opened the second quarter with a 9-2 blitz behind triples from Calvin Oftana, Roger Pogoy, and Mikey Williams to erect a 40-29 lead on the way to the blowout that saw the Tropang Giga lead by as many as 30 points.

M. Williams finished with a conference-high 26 points to backstop Hudson and added 6 rebounds and 4 assists, while Pogoy put up 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Thriving off the bench, Oftana netted 15 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the conference.

While Hudson lost the scoring duel to Jordan Williams, who erupted for 38 points, the TNT import won the battle of efficiency as he shot a scintillating 12-of-15 from the field to breach the 30-point mark for the fourth time.

Kelly Williams chimed in 10 points and Jayson Castro contributed 7 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals in the triumph.

With the win in the bag, Tropang Giga head coach Jojo Lastimosa deployed his second and third stringers with six minutes remaining and they continued to pounce on the hapless Terrafirma.

A Dave Marcelo floater gave TNT its biggest lead of the game at 124-94 with under four minutes left.

J. Williams also tallied 10 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals, but his all-around effort went down the drain as the Dyip fell to 2-3.

Top local Juami Tiongson had 18 points and 5 rebounds in the loss.

The Scores

TNT 131 – Hudson 36, M.Williams 26, Pogoy 16, Oftana 15, K.Williams 10, Castro 7, Chua 4, Khobunton 5, Montalbo 5, Cruz 3, Marcelo 2, Ganuelas-Rosser 2, Acuno 0.

Terrafirma 109 – J.Williams 38, Tiongson 18, Gomez de Liano 13, Camson 13, Alolino 9, Mina 8, Gabayni 6, Daquioag 2, C ahilig 2, Cabagnot 0, Calvo 0, Ramos 0.

Quarters: 31-27, 68-53, 96-77, 131-109.

– Rappler.com