Brownlee takes over in comeback win as Ginebra sweeps San Miguel to reach finals

Justin Brownlee delivers the biggest plays down the stretch as Barangay Ginebra becomes the first team in PBA history to beat San Miguel in a best-of-five series

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra advanced to the finals of the PBA Governors’ Cup in never-say-die fashion, hacking out a thrilling 87-85 comeback win to sweep San Miguel at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, March 29.

Justin Brownlee delivered the biggest plays down the stretch and finished with 22 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals as the Gin Kings earned an unprecedented 3-0 victory over the Beermen in their semifinals affair.

Brownlee nailed a go-ahead shot with 40 ticks left and assisted Christian Standhardinger for the game-winning layup that made Ginebra the first team in PBA history to beat San Miguel in a best-of-five series.

Acting as decoy, Brownlee sized up Cameron Clark and attacked the basket to suck in the defense before he dished it out to Standhardinger, who banked the short stab that broke an 85-85 tie with four seconds remaining.

Brownlee also shone on the defensive end as he did enough to make Marcio Lassiter miss the potential game-tying jumper at the buzzer, completing a comeback win where the Gin Kings trailed by as many as 18 points.

“He is going out there to make the winning play,” said Gin Kings head coach Tim Cone of Brownlee. “That is what makes him special.”

Standhardinger bucked a poor shooting display that saw him miss 9 of his 14 field goals and chalked up 14 points, 17 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 steals to further solidify his case for the Best Player of the Conference plum.

Reigning MVP Scottie Thompson added a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds for defending champion Ginebra, which reached the Governors’ Cup finals for the fifth time in the last seven seasons.

Clark churned out 16 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 2 steals in the loss as he got sent home by the Gin Kings for the second straight season after he and NLEX bowed out to the same team last year.

The Scores

Barangay Ginebra 87 – Brownlee 22, Thompson 17, Standhardinger 14, Gray 13, Malonzo 12, Pinto 4, Pessumal 3, Mariano 2, Pringle 0.

San Miguel 85 – Clark 16, Perez 14, Lassiter 13, Cruz 12, Enciso 11, Tautuaa 6, Herndon 6, Ross 5, Manuel 2.

Quarters: 17-16, 38-50, 58-70, 87-85.

– Rappler.com