Hollis-Jefferson drops 40 on Meralco as TNT closes in on finals date vs Ginebra

SET THE TONE. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson comes out with guns blazing for TNT.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson redeems himself after a woeful shooting the last time out to lead TNT to a 2-1 edge over Meralco in their best-of-five semifinals

MANILA, Philippines – Rondae Hollis-Jefferson hung 40 points on Meralco and pushed TNT on the cusp of advancing to the finals of the PBA Governors’ Cup following a 99-80 romp at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, March 29.

Hollis-Jefferson notched his conference-high in points on a 14-of-27 clip and added 13 rebounds as he redeemed himself from his shooting woes the last time out to lead the Tropang Giga to a 2-1 edge in the best-of-five duel.

In their 124-117 overtime loss that tied the series at 1-1, the former NBA player scored 27 points on a poor 30% and missed crucial free throws that would have given his side the win in regulation.

But Hollis-Jefferson came out with guns blazing in Game 3, erupting for 24 points in the first half alone to power the wire-to-wire victory that put TNT in position to arrange a finals date with defending champion Barangay Ginebra.

With Hollis-Jefferson at the forefront of their attack, the Tropang Giga built a commanding 56-30 halftime cushion – their biggest of the game – and the Bolts failed to recover.

Mikey Williams joined Hollis-Jefferson in the scoring spree with a conference-high-tying 29 points on a 6-of-15 clip from beyond the arc.

Jayson Castro added 7 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals in the win, while Roger Pogoy chimed in 7 points and 5 rebounds.

Meralco narrowed the gap to 12 points early in the fourth quarter off a KJ McDaniels dunk, 66-78, but TNT answered with a 13-4 run highlighted by 8 points from Hollis-Jefferson to seal the deal.

After scoring 39 points last game, McDaniels posted 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 blocks to anchor the Bolts anew, but he was a little too late as his 19 points came in the second half when the result was practically decided.

The Scores

TNT 99 – Hollis-Jefferson 40, M.Williams 29, Pogoy 7, Castro 7, Oftana 4, Erram 4, Khobuntin 3, Montalbo 3, Chua 2, Varilla 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0.

Meralco 80 – McDaniels 30, Newsome 12, Black 11, Hodge 11, Maliksi 4, Almazan 3, Caram 3, Pasaol 3, Jose 2, Quinto 1, Banchero 0, Pascual 0.

Quarters: 30-15, 56-30, 75-59, 99-80.

– Rappler.com

