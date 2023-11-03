Ian Sangalang ready for PBA comeback after battle with hyperthyroidism

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BIG MAN. Ian Sangalang in action for the Magnolia Hotshots in the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Ian Sangalang believes he is fit again to contribute to championship-seeking Magnolia after seeing his PBA career derailed by hyperthyroidism

MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia enters the 48th PBA season with title aspirations as it welcomes back star big man Ian Sangalang.

Sangalang, a two-time Mythical Second Team member, believes he is fit again to contribute to the Hotshots’ championship chase after seeing his PBA career derailed by hyperthyroidism.

Hyperthyroidism is a condition that speeds up the body’s metabolism, causing rapid weight loss.

“I can say that I’m ready for this coming conference, to play like my old self,” said Sangalang in Filipino as Magnolia battles TNT in the 7 pm opening act of the Commissioner’s Cup on Sunday, November 5, at the Araneta Coliseum.

Sangalang last saw action in an official PBA game in January.

He suited up for the Hotshots in their Governors’ Cup opener last season before he sat out the remainder of the conference after being diagnosed with hyperthyroidism.

“When I was losing weight, we were not aware that I was suffering from hyperthyroidism at that time. But thank God it was discovered earlier,” said Sangalang.

“That was why even when I was sleeping, my body functioned as if I were still playing basketball. My cells were working nonstop.”

Sangalang played three games for Magnolia in the offseason PBA On Tour tournament, but he got sidelined again – this time dealing with another thyroid condition – as he suffered from hypothyroidism, which causes the body’s metabolism to slow down.

“It felt like I was still not okay, like I was missing something,” said the Pampanga standout. “It turned into hypo because I was getting bigger that time.”

Hoping to return in time for the upcoming season, Sangalang underwent radioactive iodine treatment and has found himself back in tiptop shape.

“It worked because I feel normal again,” said the 31-year-old.

“Hundred percent, I’m sure that I’m ready for this conference.”

With Sangalang in tow, the Hotshots look to end their five-year title drought, having won their last title in the 2018 Governors’ Cup. – Rappler.com