Aguilar to miss more Ginebra games, Standhardinger nears return

Despite missing its twin towers of Japeth Aguilar and Christian Standhardinger, Barangay Ginebra has won its first three games in the PBA Governors' Cup

MANILA, Philippines – The vaunted Barangay Ginebra frontcourt will remain shorthanded.

Gin Kings head coach Tim Cone said Japeth Aguilar will miss more time after he sat out their 115-110 win over NorthPort in the PBA Governors’ Cup on Friday, February 10, due to a knee injury.

The high-flying forward hurt his knee in their comeback victory over erstwhile unbeaten NLEX last Wednesday, sitting out half of the fourth quarter, then wore street clothes and got reduced to a spectator against the Batang Pier.

“I think Japeth may be out for a few games,” said Cone.

A welcome development for Cone, though, is the possible return of Christian Standhardinger in another “Clasico” matchup against Magnolia on Sunday, February 12.

Standhardinger sat out the last two games, also with a hurt knee.

“There is a chance that C-Stan can play [on Sunday], we’ll find that out in practice. But if he does, obviously Christian is not going to be a 100 percent,” Cone said.

Despite missing its twin towers, Ginebra has somehow made its small ball lineup work, with Justin Brownlee, Jamie Malonzo, and Jeremiah Gray filling the void inside the paint, as it sits at solo second place with a 3-0 card.

While Brownlee has been his usual self, putting up a near triple-double average of 31.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 9.7 assists, Malonzo and Gray have also been superb.

Malonzo norms 17 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2 blocks, while Gray averages 14 points and 6 rebounds.

“We’re playing small ball, although when you have Jamie and Miah and Justin together, you’re not that small,” said Cone.

“But they are quick, they’re running, and they’re able to get out and rotate for each other on defense. It is a fun combination.” – Rappler.com