Undermanned Ginebra storms back, spoils Bolick return for NorthPort to stay perfect

ALL AROUND. Justin Brownlee delivers the goods for Barangay Ginebra.

Justin Brownlee posts his second triple-double in three games and Jamie Malonzo scores a career-high as Barangay Ginebra wins three in a row

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra shrugged off a lethargic start and spoiled the return of NorthPort star Robert Bolick in a 115-100 comeback win in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday, February 10.

Justin Brownlee finished with a triple-double and the rest of the locals delivered as the Gin Kings overhauled a 10-point deficit in the opening quarter to remain unbeaten and clinch their third consecutive victory.

Brownlee posted 22 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists, and 3 steals for his second triple-double of the conference to lead a shorthanded Ginebra crew that missed Christian Standhardinger and Japeth Aguilar to injuries.

Without the Gin Kings’ twin towers, Jamie Malonzo rose to the occasion with a career-high 28 points on top of 10 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 blocks while also serving as the primary defender of Batang Pier import Kevin Murphy.

Murphy exploded for 38 points but needed 41 shots as he missed 25 of his attempts.

Earlier, Murphy unloaded 11 points in the first quarter as NorthPort built a 25-15 lead before Ginebra turned things around behind its locals, particularly Nards Pinto, in the second frame.

Pinto scattered 13 of his 18 points in the second quarter after going a perfect 3-of-3 from three-point land to help the Gin Kings narrow the gap to 50-51 at halftime.

Ginebra then wrested control from the Batang Pier at the end of the third quarter, 79-73, with Malonzo scoring 10 points in the period.

Jeremiah Gray, the Gin Kings’ hero in their comeback win over NLEX last Wednesday, continued his stellar start to the conference with 16 points and 7 rebounds.

Aljon Mariano added 12 points and 4 rebounds in the win, including 11 points in the fourth quarter where Ginebra saw its lead swell to as big as 19 points, 110-91.

Finally agreeing to a contract with NorthPort after missing the first four games, Bolick debuted and erupted for 30 points and 5 rebounds, but not even his return could save the Batang Pier from crashing to a 0-5 record.

Murphy added 11 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals in his first game for NorthPort after replacing former import Marcus Weathers.

Joshua Munzon ended up the only other Batang Pier player in double figures with 12 points and 7 rebounds.

The Scores

Barangay Ginebra 115 – Malonzo 28, Brownlee 22, Pinto 18, Gray 16, Mariano 12, Pringle 5, Thompson 5, R.Aguilar 4, Onwubere 3, Pessumal 2, Tenorio 0, David 0.

NorthPort 100 – Murphy 38, Bolick 30, Munzon 12, Tolentino 7, Taha 4, Chan 3, Calma 2, Caperal 2, Dela Cruz 2, Ayaay 0, Salado 0, Zamar 0.

Quarters: 15-25, 51-50, 79-73, 115-100.

