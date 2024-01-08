June Mar Fajardo nears return to red-hot San Miguel

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

June Mar Fajardo in action for the San Miguel Beermen in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

June Mar Fajardo inches closer to his comeback from a hand injury that has sidelined him for over a month just in time for the PBA Commissioner's Cup playoffs

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel will soon welcome back its best player.

June Mar Fajardo nears his comeback from a hand injury that has sidelined him for over a month just in time for the PBA Commissioner’ Cup playoffs.

Beermen head coach Jorge Gallent said there is a possibility that the seven-time PBA MVP can suit up in their final elimination-round game against Blackwater on Friday, January 12, once he gets the green light from his doctors.

“June Mar is doing good. He is recovering well,” said Gallent on Sunday after San Miguel coasted to a 132-110 win over Terrafirma.

“We’ll see what the doctors says about June Mar.”

Fajardo won a record-extending seventh MVP plum last year and continued his domination this season, putting up averages of 19.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3 blocks, 3 assists, and 1 steal in the first four games of the conference.

But the 6-foot-10 big man got sidelined late in November as he sustained a metacarpal fracture of the fourth digit in their 115-110 victory over Rain or Shine.

The Beermen lost their first two games without Fajardo, but they have since adjusted as they ride on a four-game winning streak going into their clash with the listless Bossing, who have dropped their last nine matches.

With the Cebuano star returning, San Miguel boasts of a formidable twin tower as the team pairs him with import Bennie Boatwright, who is coming off a 51-point explosion against the Dyip. – Rappler.com