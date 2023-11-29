San Miguel, Phoenix stretch win streaks to 3 with rout of Rain or Shine, Terrafirma

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Marcio Lassiter comes through the clutch and tows San Miguel past Rain or Shine, while Johnathan Williams dominates in Phoenix’s 19-point beating of Terrafirma

MANILA, Philippines – The San Miguel Beermen and the Phoenix Fuel Masters both extended their winning streaks to three games in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after defeating their respective foes in contrasting fashion at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, November 29.

San Miguel played the spoiler’s role in Gian Mamuyac’s career night and kept the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters winless in five tries with a narrow 115-110 victory.

Marcio Lassiter came through the clutch and sank a cold-blooded triple over the outstretched arm of Jhonard Clarito, plus the foul, to give the Beermen a 111-108 lead with 43 seconds to play.

Chris Ross sealed the win for San Miguel with three straight free throws as Rain or Shine rookie Adrian Nocum failed to convert on back-to-back possessions late in the game.

Import Ivan Aska topscored for the Beermen with 28 points and 12 rebounds, while Lassiter pumped in 23 points on 6-of-9 shooting from deep.

CJ Perez also had a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds, while June Mar Fajardo, who injured his left hand in the third quarter, finished with 16 markers and 7 boards as San Miguel improved its record to 3-1.

Mamuyac, meanwhile, sizzled for a career-high 33 points on 11-of-17 shooting, including 13 points in the opening period to help Rain or Shine grab an early 32-21 edge.

Rey Nambatac and Clarito backstopped Mamuyac with 16 and 14 points, respectively, while Nocum, the 24th pick in the 2023 PBA Draft, chipped in 12 in his debut for the Elasto Painters.

Unlike San Miguel, Phoenix hardly broke a sweat as it breezed past the Terrafirma Dyip, 103-84, to rise to the No. 2 spot with a 4-1 record.

Terrafirma had no answers for Phoenix import Johnathan Williams, who posted a double-double of 29 points and 13 rebounds.

The former Los Angeles Lakers big man Williams set the tone for the Fuel Masters early, pouring in 20 of his 29 points and grabbing 10 of his 13 rebounds in the first half alone.

Thanks to Williams’ hot start, Phoenix held a comfortable 48-32 cushion at halftime and never looked back the rest of the way.

Four more players scored in double figures for the Fuel Masters, with RJ Jazul putting up 13, Jason Perkins adding 11, and Tyler Tio and rookie Ricci Rivero contributing 10 apiece.

Import Thomas De Thaey paced Terrafirma – which slid to 2-3 – with 18 points and 14 rebounds.

The Scores

First Game

Phoenix 103 – Williams 29, Jazul 13, Perkins 11, Tio 10, Rivero 10, Tuffin 8, Verano 7, Soyud 6, Lalata 4, Camacho 3, Garcia 2, Manganti 0, Alejandro 0, Daves 0.

Terrafirma 84 – De Thaey 18, Gomez de Liaño 13, Daquioag 12, Tiongson 10, Cariño 9, Cahlilig 7, Miller 6, Go 3, Holt 2, Alolino 2, Ramos 2, Olivario 0, Calvo 0, Camson 0.

Quarters: 23-19, 48-32, 78-55, 103-84.

Second Game

San Miguel 115 – Aska 28, Lassiter 23, Perez 17, Fajardo 16, Cruz 10, Enciso 6, Ross 6, Bulanadi 5, Brondial 4, Tautuaa 0.

Rain or Shine 110 – Mamuyac 33, Nambatac 16, Clarito 14, Nocum 12, Caracut 9, Treadwell 8, Borboran 7, Demusis 5, Belga 3, Belo 2, Santillan 1.

Quarters: 21-32, 53-53, 85-86, 115-110.

– Rappler.com