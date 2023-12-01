San Miguel star June Mar Fajardo to miss time with hand injury

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SHOT. June Mar Fajardo in action for the San Miguel Beermen in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Seven-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo sustains a metacarpal fracture that will sideline him for the second half of the Commissioner's Cup

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel star June Mar Fajardo will miss a crucial stretch of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after sustaining a hand injury.

Beermen team manager Gee Abanilla said on Friday, December 1, that the seven-time league MVP will be sidelined for four to six weeks, which will cover the second half of the elimination round.

Fajardo suffered a metacarpal fracture of the fourth digit during their 115-110 win over Rain or Shine on Wednesday.

The injury, though, does not require surgery, according to Abanilla.

Fajardo claimed a record-extending seventh MVP plum at the start of the 48th season.

He started the conference strong, averaging 19.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks as San Miguel won three straight games after opening the tournament with a loss for a 3-1 record.

Although off to a promising start, the Beermen have been hobbled by injuries, with Terrence Romeo, Jeron Teng, Vic Manuel, and Kyt Jimenez still out. – Rappler.com