San Miguel star June Mar Fajardo to miss time with hand injury

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel star June Mar Fajardo will miss a crucial stretch of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after sustaining a hand injury.
Beermen team manager Gee Abanilla said on Friday, December 1, that the seven-time league MVP will be sidelined for four to six weeks, which will cover the second half of the elimination round.
Fajardo suffered a metacarpal fracture of the fourth digit during their 115-110 win over Rain or Shine on Wednesday.
The injury, though, does not require surgery, according to Abanilla.
Fajardo claimed a record-extending seventh MVP plum at the start of the 48th season.
He started the conference strong, averaging 19.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks as San Miguel won three straight games after opening the tournament with a loss for a 3-1 record.
Although off to a promising start, the Beermen have been hobbled by injuries, with Terrence Romeo, Jeron Teng, Vic Manuel, and Kyt Jimenez still out. – Rappler.com
