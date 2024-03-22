June Mar Fajardo out to test outside stroke in 3-Point Shootout for bigs

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FROM DEEP. June Mar Fajardo in action for the San Miguel Beermen in the 2024 PBA Philippine Cup.

June Mar Fajardo headlines the Three-Point Shootout for bigs in the PBA All-Star Weekend side event in Bacolod

BACOLOD, Philippines – An imposing force down low, San Miguel ace June Mar Fajardo has also shown glimpses that he can do damage from long range.

Can he do it consistently, though?

That will be put to the test as the 6-foot-10 giant headlines the Three-Point Shootout for bigs in the PBA All-Star Weekend side event at the University of St. La Salle gym here on Saturday, March 23.

“I’m glad to join the contest. I hope I’ll do well,” said Fajardo.

Fajardo has earned a record seven Most Valuable Player awards, nine Best Player of the Conference plums, and four Finals MVP honors owing to a dominant inside game, with no single player in the league able to stop him.

But he has expanded his offensive repertoire.

Through 17 games this season, the Cebuano star has taken 13 three-pointers, making 6 of them for an impressive 46% clip.

He has more than doubled his three-point production from last season, which saw Fajardo attempt just 5 three-pointers across 46 games.

“When I get open, I want to shoot threes. But that is not my focus,” said Fajardo.

On Saturday, though, Fajardo can only rely on his sweet stroke as he goes up against a formidable field of opponents that includes Phoenix’s Jason Perkins, Rain or Shine’s Santi Santillan, and Meralco’s Raymond Almazan.

Also competing are Ginebra’s Ralph Cu, Blackwater’s Christian David, Converge’s Keith Zaldivar, Magnolia’s James Laput, NLEX’s Dave Marcelo, NorthPort’s JM Calma, Terrafirma’s Isaac Go, and TNT’s Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser.

The PBA introduced a Three-Point Shootout for bigs as a replacement for the Slam Dunk Contest, which the league scrapped no thanks to the injuries of its participants.

A Three-Point Shootout for guards and wings will also be held, with Paul Lee set to defend his throne. – Rappler.com