June Mar Fajardo zeroes in on record-extending 10th PBA Best Player plum

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

UNCONTESTED. June Mar Fajardo in action for the San Miguel Beermen in the 2024 PBA Philippine Cup.

San Miguel star June Mar Fajardo claims the No. 1 spot in the statistical points battle in the PBA Philippine Cup following an impressive stretch that saw him guide the defending champion Beermen back to the finals

MANILA, Philippines – June Mar Fajardo emerged as the heavy favorite to win a record-extending 10th Best Player of the Conference plum after topping the statistical battle through the semifinals of the PBA Philippine Cup.

The San Miguel star wrested the No. 1 spot from NLEX ace Robert Bolick following an impressive stretch that saw him guide the defending champion Beermen back to the finals through a semifinal sweep of Rain or Shine.

Behind Bolick in statistical points (SPs) at the end of the quarterfinals, Fajardo climbed to first place with 43.12 SPs as he raised his averages to 17.4 points, 14.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.2 blocks.

Fajardo dominated in the semifinals, posting 18.3 points, 13.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.3 blocks.

Bolick slipped to No. 2 with 43.08 SPs built on league-leading 28.3 points on top of 6.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

The chances of Bolick winning his first BPC award, though, look slim considering the Road Warriors suffered an early playoff exit as they bowed to Meralco in the quarterfinals.

Rounding out the contenders are Terrafirma’s Stephen Holt, San Miguel’s CJ Perez, and Barangay Ginebra’s Christian Standhardinger.

The only rookie in the top five, Holt ranked third with 40.8 SPs behind numbers of 21.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 2.5 steals as he helped steer the Dyip to their first playoff appearance in eight years.

Holt and Terrafirma came close to advancing to the semifinals when they dragged twice-to-beat Beermen to a sudden death but ultimately fell short.

Perez – who won BPC last conference – came in at fourth with 39.18 SPs, while two-time winner Standhardinger garnered 39.16 SPs for fifth. – Rappler.com