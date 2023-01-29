Magnolia deputy Johnny Abarrientos faces fine after flipping off Converge import Jamaal Franklin

Jamaal Franklin and Converge improve to 3-0 in the PBA Governors' Cup after escaping Magnolia

RIZAL, Philippines – Magnolia assistant coach Johnny Abarrientos faces a fine after he flipped off Converge import Jamaal Franklin at the end of the Hotshots’ 111-109 loss in the PBA Governors’ Cup on Sunday, January 29.

Abarrientos flashed the middle finger towards Franklin after the former NBA player hit a clutch three-pointer that gave his side a 111-105 lead with a minute left – a cushion big enough that allowed the FiberXers to escape.

“That is a sure fine,” said PBA commissioner Willie Marcial in Filipino.

Running back on defense, Franklin appeared to gesture in the direction of the Magnolia bench to keep it down after he sank the stepback three-pointer over the outstretched arms of Rome dela Rosa.

Abarrientos retaliated by showing his middle finger as if he was scratching his forehead.

“I think they were a little mad on the three I took,” said Franklin.

Franklin, though, said he has nothing against anyone from the Hotshots.

“Me and the coaches have no problems. I tip my hat off to them. They have a good team, they have a real, real coach. They have a great system and they play really well together,” said Franklin.

Franklin added he looks forward to facing Magnolia again as Converge – now at the top the league with a 3-0 record – eyes to break through after failing to make it past the quarterfinals in the first two conferences this season.

The Hotshots made the semifinals in all of the last four conferences.

“I see it as a team that … if we want to go deep in the finals and make a run and be a contender or be a championship team, I think we have to … play them again,” said Franklin. – Rappler.com