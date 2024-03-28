Marc Pingris denies romantic involvement with Kim Rodriguez

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Former PBA star Marc Pingris denies being romantically involved with actress Kim Rodriguez after photos showing them being in the same places made the rounds on social media

MANILA, Philippines – Former PBA star Marc Pingris on Thursday, March 28, shot down rumors linking him to ABS-CBN actress Kim Rodriguez.

Pingris, who is married to actress and host Danica Sotto, denied being romantically involved with Rodriguez after photos showing them being at the same places made the rounds on social media.

“There is no truth to the news about me and Ms. Kim Rodriguez. There is nothing going on between us contrary to what people are talking about,” Pingris wrote in Filipino on his social media accounts.

A member of the 40 Greatest PBA Players and a former Gilas Pilipinas mainstay, Pingris currently plays for Biñan Tatak Gel Beast in the Pilipinas Super League.

He goes around the country playing exhibition games with his own team and internationally with PBA Motoclub, a group composed of former PBA players.

“I was together with Ms. Kim in a basketball event and in another event when she served as our team muse,” said Pingris.

Pingris added he and his family are fine as he asked for respect so as not to get his children affected.

“My family and I are okay. Let us refrain from spreading news that are not true,” said Pingris.

Pingris married Sotto, the daughter of TV host Vic Sotto and actress Dina Bonnevie, in 2007 and they have three children: Jean Michel, Anielle Micaela, and Jean-Luc. – Rappler.com