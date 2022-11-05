PBA
PBA
PBA Commissioner’s Cup

Rebuilding team ‘fabric’ key for TNT as suspended Mikey Williams returns

Delfin Dioquino
Rebuilding team ‘fabric’ key for TNT as suspended Mikey Williams returns

WELCOME BACK. Mikey Williams returns for a TNT side in need of firepower for its playoff push.

PBA Images

TNT coach Chot Reyes says it is important for Mikey Williams to apologize to his teammates after getting suspended for missing practice without notice

MANILA, Philippines – Chot Reyes can only hope that TNT fixes its locker room problems as the Tropang Giga welcome back controversial guard Mikey Williams from his suspension.

Williams missed two straight games in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after getting suspended by team management for a week without pay for missing practice without prior notice.

“I think the most important thing is the relationship among the players. The fabric of the team has to remain strong,” said Reyes on Saturday, November 5, as TNT snapped its two-game skid with a 121-90 blowout of Terrafirma.

Tropang Giga team manager Jojo Lastimosa bared last October 30 that Williams repeatedly skipped practice without a valid reason and even missed their training camp in Batangas before the conference began.

Moreover, Lastimosa said the Filipino-American star failed to apologize to the team and at times refused to talk to anyone during practice.

Williams, though, seemed to try to make peace by joining his teammates in a players-only lunch earlier this week.

“As far as I’m concerned, Mikey comes back to practice, he works hard, he puts in everything we ask him… there is no need to apologize to me,” said Reyes.

“The more important thing is for him to apologize to his teammates, ’cause actually those are the people who were put down by his absences.”

Williams is expected to come back to practice on Sunday and his return comes at a perfect time as TNT gears up for a challenging four-game stretch to end the elimination round.

Toting a 4-4 record, the Tropang Giga will face Meralco, Barangay Ginebra, Bay Area, and San Miguel, seeking to get as many wins as possible to enhance their playoff bid.

“We just have to rebuild the fabric of the team,” Reyes said. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

PBA Commissioner’s Cup

Philippine basketball

TNT Tropang Giga