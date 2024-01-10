PBA
Delfin Dioquino

NLEX taps import DeAndre Williams-Baldwin fresh out of college

DUNK. DeAndre Williams-Baldwin of the Memphis Tigers.

Memphis Tigers Basketball Twitter page

DeAndre Williams-Baldwin signs with the NLEX Road Warriors for his first professional stint after a stellar NCAA career with the Memphis Tigers

MANILA, Philippines – NLEX is taking a different route with hopes of salvaging its campaign in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The Road Warriors tapped DeAndre Williams-Baldwin, a player fresh out of college, to be their new import as they hope to win their last two games of the elimination round to stay in the playoff hunt.

Williams-Baldwin replaces Stokley Chaffee Jr., whose five-game run with NLEX resulted in just one win.

Coming in as a replacement for former NBA player Thomas Robinson, Chaffee averaged solid numbers of 22.8 points, 13 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1 block, but victories have eluded the Road Warriors.

NLEX sits at ninth place with a 3-6 record and needs to win its last two matches to either force a sudden death for the last quarterfinal berth or secure an outright playoff spot.

Williams-Baldwin played four seasons in the US NCAA, first with the Evansville Purple Aces and then his last three years with the Memphis Tigers.

In his final season for Memphis last year, the 6-foot-9 Williams-Baldwin averaged 17.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.5 steals.

He debuts for the Road Warriors on Wednesday, January 10, against struggling Converge at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
