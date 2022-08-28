TNT records PBA all-time low in turnovers, knots finals series vs San Miguel at 2-2

THE BLUR. Jayson Castro plays his best game in the PBA Philippine Cup finals as TNT scores the equalizer.

Jayson Castro and TNT welcome back head coach Chot Reyes in style with a convincing Game 4 win over San Miguel

MANILA, Philippines – TNT cleaned up its turnovers with coach Chot Reyes back at the helm as it tied the PBA Philippine Cup finals with a 100-87 win over San Miguel in Game 4 at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, August 28.

Averaging 21.5 turnovers in their back-to-back losses, the Tropang Giga recorded a PBA all-time low 3 turnovers to avoid falling into a dangerous 1-3 hole and knot the best-of-seven title series at 2-2.

Jayson Castro welcomed Reyes back from his Gilas Pilipinas commitment in style and delivered a finals-high 26 points on top of 6 rebounds, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals.

Continuing his stellar play in the championship round, Roger Pogoy chimed in 21 points for the Tropang Giga, marking the fourth straight game he scored at least 20 points.

Mikey Williams helped set the tone for TNT by dropping 11 of his 15 points in the first half as they built a 43-36 halftime lead, which grew to as big as 18 points as the Beermen played catchup throughout.

The loss spoiled the Best Player of the Conference coronation of San Miguel star June Mar Fajardo, who saw his 20-point, 19-rebound outing go down the drain.

Although Fajardo fell just a rebound short of his second consecutive 20-20 after putting up 27 points and 27 rebounds in Game 3, he struggled offensively as he shot 53% from the field, below his conference average of 62%.

The Scores

TNT 100 – Castro 26, Pogoy 21, M. Williams 15, K. Williams 14, Erram 8, Khobuntin 7, Montalbo 3, Rosario 2, Marcelo 2, Ganuelas-Rosser 2, Reyes 0, Alejandro 0.

San Miguel 87 – Fajardo 20, Enciso 15, Lassiter 14, Perez 13, Tautuaa 13, Cruz 6, Brondial 3, Ross 2, Manuel 1, Herndon 0, Pessumal 0.

Quarters: 18-9, 43-36, 72-63, 100-87.

– Rappler.com