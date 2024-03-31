100 and counting: Ginebra turns back Magnolia for Clasico milestone

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Heroes are aplenty as Barangay Ginebra notches its 100th win against Magnolia on Easter Sunday

MANILA, Philippines – At long last, Barangay Ginebra breached the century mark in wins in its storied Clasico rivalry with Magnolia.

Heroes were aplenty as the Gin Kings notched their 100th victory against the Hotshots, 87-77, to get back on track in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Easter Sunday, March 31.

Stanley Pringle fired a season-high 17 points, Japeth Aguilar posted a near-double-double of 16 points and 9 rebounds, while Maverick Ahanmisi chimed in 16 points and 4 assists to help Ginebra improve to a 3-1 record.

Christian Standhardinger (11 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists) and Jamie Malonzo (11 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals) also delivered as all of the Gin Kings’ starters scored in double figures.

“It is great to finally get that one. [Magnolia] handled us pretty well so it is really sweet to come out and get this one and get that 100th,” said Ginebra head coach Tim Cone.

The Gin Kings’ 100th win in Clasico matches took over a year in the making since they clinched victory No. 99 when they disposed of the Hotshots, 99-84, to advance to the finals of the Commissioner’s Cup in December 2022.

Magnolia owned the last two Clasico encounters, crushing Ginebra in a 118-88 blowout in the Governors’ Cup last season and completing a sensational 93-91 comeback from 26 points down in the Commissioner’s Cup this season.

A third straight loss seemed imminent when the Gin Kings trailed 53-47 midway through the third quarter before they hit their stride, ending the period on a 13-3 run highlighted by a booming LA Tenorio triple for a 60-56 lead.

The starters put the finishing touches, with Ahanmisi nailing a three-pointer left to make it 84-75 and Standhardinger sealing the deal with a free throw and a layup inside the final 40 seconds.

“I just want to say I liked what our guys did. We came from that tough loss against Meralco. We were kind of embarrassed out there and they really showed that they care,” said Cone.

“They care about their fans, they care about their performance, and they came in here and I thought they were really locked in. This is the way we expect to play and hope to play all the time.”

Ian Sangalang topscored for the Hotshots with 17 points, Jio Jalalon netted 15 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals, while Paul Lee tallied 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Mark Barroca and Abu Tratter added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Magnolia, which slipped to 1-1 but still holds the upper hand in Clasico battles with 104 victories.

The Scores

Barangay Ginebra 87 – Pringle 17, M. Ahanmisi 16, J.Aguilar 16, Malonzo 11, Standhardinger 11, Onwubere 8, Tenorio 5, Pinto 3, David 0.

Magnolia 77 – Sangalang 17, Jalalon 15, Lee 12, Barroca 11, Tratter 10, Abueva 4, Mendoza 3, Corpuz 3, Laput 2, Escoto 0, Ahanmisi 0, Reavis 0, Eriobu 0.

Quarters: 17-18, 37-40, 60-56, 87-77.

– Rappler.com