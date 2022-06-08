Fajardo dominates as San Miguel trounces Phoenix to open PH Cup

KRAKEN. June Mar Fajardo shines on both ends as San Miguel takes care of business against Phoenix.

Pledging P200 to charity for every point he scores, June Mar Fajardo powers San Miguel with an impressive all-around outing against Phoenix

MANILA, Philippines – June Mar Fajardo frolicked inside the paint and powered San Miguel to a 108-100 win over Phoenix in its PBA Philippine Cup opener at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, June 8.

The six-time PBA MVP chalked up 24 points, 15 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 blocks as the Beermen fended off the Fuel Masters to kick off their bid of reclaiming their All-Filipino throne on the right foot.

Pledging P200 to charity for every point he scores this season, Fajardo gave Phoenix headaches after shooting a stellar 9-of-11 clip from the field and making 6 of his 11 free throws.

That means Fajardo will shell out P4,800 after just the first game of his season-long donation drive.

Vic Manuel provided San Miguel spark off the bench by tallying 24 points in just 24 minutes, while CJ Perez stuffed the stats sheet with 19 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 assists.

The Scores

San Miguel 108 – Fajardo 24, Manuel 24, Perez 19, Ross 17, Brondial 9, Tautuaa 8, Lassiter 6, Pessumal 1, Enciso 0.

Phoenix 100 – Wright 22, Tio 17, Perkins 15, Serrano 15, Jazul 9, Mocon 5, Lalata 5, Pascual 4, Melecio 3, Manganti 3, Muyang 2, Porter 0, Rios 0, Garcia 0.

Quarters: 23-25, 54-51, 83-77, 108-100.

– Rappler.com