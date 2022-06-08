Fajardo dominates as San Miguel trounces Phoenix to open PH Cup

MANILA, Philippines – June Mar Fajardo frolicked inside the paint and powered San Miguel to a 108-100 win over Phoenix in its PBA Philippine Cup opener at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, June 8.
The six-time PBA MVP chalked up 24 points, 15 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 blocks as the Beermen fended off the Fuel Masters to kick off their bid of reclaiming their All-Filipino throne on the right foot.
Pledging P200 to charity for every point he scores this season, Fajardo gave Phoenix headaches after shooting a stellar 9-of-11 clip from the field and making 6 of his 11 free throws.
That means Fajardo will shell out P4,800 after just the first game of his season-long donation drive.
Vic Manuel provided San Miguel spark off the bench by tallying 24 points in just 24 minutes, while CJ Perez stuffed the stats sheet with 19 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 assists.
The Scores
San Miguel 108 – Fajardo 24, Manuel 24, Perez 19, Ross 17, Brondial 9, Tautuaa 8, Lassiter 6, Pessumal 1, Enciso 0.
Phoenix 100 – Wright 22, Tio 17, Perkins 15, Serrano 15, Jazul 9, Mocon 5, Lalata 5, Pascual 4, Melecio 3, Manganti 3, Muyang 2, Porter 0, Rios 0, Garcia 0.
Quarters: 23-25, 54-51, 83-77, 108-100.
– Rappler.com