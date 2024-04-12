Returning Ginebra star Scottie Thompson working way back to top form

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STAR. Scottie Thompson in action for Barangay Ginebra in the 2024 PBA Philippine Cup.

Scottie Thompson plays his first game in the PBA Philippine Cup to help Barangay Ginebra return to the winning column

MANILA, Philippines – Slowly but surely, Scottie Thompson is regaining his old form.

Although still not fully healthy, Thompson played his first game in the PBA Philippine Cup as he helped Barangay Ginebra return to the winning column by way of a 105-86 drubbing of struggling Blackwater on Friday, April 12.

The former league MVP performed like his usual self, producing all-around numbers of 4 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds, and 2 steals in under 27 minutes of action.

“I’m really happy to be back and I’m praying that I’ll be healthy. I’m not really 100 percent. I just take it day by day – strengthening, conditioning, therapy,” said Thompson in Filipino.

Lingering back issues kept Thompson from suiting up for the Gin Kings earlier this conference.

And his absence took its toll on Ginebra, which got off to a rollercoaster start as it won three of its four games before it absorbed back-to-back losses, including a surprising defeat to Terrafirma.

But with Thompson back on board, the Gin Kings enjoyed a lead as big as 30 points against the Bossing and coasted to their most lopsided victory of the conference.

“Scottie is a former MVP so he is going to make an impact on the team. He has through the years,” said Ginebra head coach Tim Cone.

“He helps us move the ball and he brings a lot of energy to the defensive side.”

Thompson said he is motivated to stay in good shape and to play well especially after his wife, Jinky, gave birth to their second child, Schyler Austin.

“I’m inspired to work more,” Thompson said. “I’m inspired by my children.”

Ginebra counts on Thompson for another steady outing as it battles an invigorated NorthPort side toting a 4-2 record on Sunday, April 14, at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium. – Rappler.com