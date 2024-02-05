PBA to summon Abueva, Tautuaa to get clearer picture of post-game altercation

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SHOT. Magnolia's Calvin Abueva and San Miguel's Mo Tautuaa in action in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial says the league will review videos and talk to witnesses who were there when Calvin Abueva and the wife of Mo Tautuaa figured in a shouting match

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA wants to uncover the truth about what really transpired in the post-game spat involving Calvin Abueva, Mo Tautuaa, and their wives on Sunday, February 4, that marred the Commissioner’s Cup finals.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial on Monday, February 5, said the league will review videos and talk to witnesses who were there when Abueva and Tautuaa’s wife Aida figured in a shouting match at a hallway near the exit of the Mall of Asia Arena.

Marcial added he will also summon Abueva and Tautuaa.

“We’ll look at the videos and talk to people who witnessed the incident,” said Marcial in Filipino. “I’ll meet with my technical group and I need to talk to the two players.”

The altercation happened just moments after San Miguel coasted to a 109-85 win over Magnolia for a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Aida said she took offense when she saw Abueva smirk and laugh at her, sparking the argument that saw their respective spouses also get involved.

The heated situation seemed to have been defused when Abueva appeared to have exited the venue, but he returned with his wife Sam to confront the Tautuaas.

Abueva even challenged Tautuaa to a fistfight before cooler heads prevailed.

Game 3 is on Wednesday, February 7, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com