PBA chief warns Abueva of repeat ban after latest blunder

BEAST. Calvin Abueva in action for the Magnolia Hotshots in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial reminds Calvin Abueva to be mindful of his behavior after the league fined the Magnolia star for mocking the visual impairment of San Miguel head coach Jorge Gallent

MANILA, Philippines – PBA commissioner Willie Marcial warned Calvin Abueva of a repeat ban if the Magnolia veteran fails to change his old ways.

The league slapped Abueva with a hefty fine of P100,000 after he mocked the visual impairment of San Miguel head coach Jorge Gallent in the fourth quarter of Game 2 of the Commissioner’s Cup finals on Sunday, February 4.

Gallent wears an ocular prosthesis after losing his right eye in a motorcycle accident in 1988.

Under league rules, “any person who offends the dignity of any person on account of physical disability shall be subject to a fine not lower than P100,000.”

“I reminded Calvin about his behavior. I told him that I banned him before because of his gestures and antics,” Marcial told reporters in Filipino on Wednesday, February 7, just moments before Game 3 at the Araneta Coliseum.

“I’m fine with his demeanor on the court, but regarding his discrimination, antics, gestures, and the other things he does, I told him that I might ban or suspend him.”

Abueva missed PBA action for 16 months as he got suspended from June 2019 to October 2020 following a pair of on-court incidents during his time with his former team Phoenix.

The PBA cracked the whip on Abueva after he directed obscene gestures and remarks toward a spectator and clotheslined former TNT import Terrence Jones in back-to-back games.

Abueva returned to the league in style and helped the Fuel Masters reach the semifinals of the 2020 Philippine Cup before he got traded to the Hotshots the following year.

With Magnolia, Abueva won his second Best Player of the Conference award as he powered the Hotshots to the finals of the 2021 Philippine Cup, where they fell short of the championship against the Tropang Giga.

Since his comeback, Abueva has remained one of the most colorful – and controversial – players in the league, and Marcial is worried “The Beast” may be going overboard.

After Game 2, Abueva figured in a shouting match with the wife of Mo Tautuaa, an altercation that also saw him challenge the San Miguel big man to a fistfight.

Summoned by Marcial, Abueva made amends with Gallent and apologized to Tautuaa and his wife as he vowed to turn over a new leaf.

“He said that he’ll never do it again,” said Marcial. – Rappler.com